China Drug Cartel Ordered To Pay $18 Million to Ohio Family That Lost Son to Fentanyl Overdose - The Messenger
China Drug Cartel Ordered To Pay $18 Million to Ohio Family That Lost Son to Fentanyl Overdose

Jenna Sundel
A judge in Ohio has ordered a Chinese drug cartel to pay $18 million in damages to a family who lost their son to a fentanyl overdose in 2015.

The judgement, which was signed by Summit County Judge Kathryn Michael, awarded the family $15 million for a wrongful death claim, $1 million for a survivorship claim and $2 million for punitive damages.

It' is's the maximum amount allowed under Ohio law, 19 News reported. The station added that the ruling is the first to order damages against an overseas fentanyl producer.

Thomas “Tommy” Rauh became addicted to prescription opioids after a rollerblading accident, which eventually led to heroin use.

 His father, James Rauh, told 19News that Tommy was trying to overcome the addiction, but he took a fatal dose laced with fentanyl in 2015. The fentanyl was traced back to the Zheng drug trafficking cartel in China.

Fentanyl
An Ohio judge has ordered a Chinese drug cartel to pay $18 million to a family who lost their son to fentanyl overdose.Drug Enforcement Administration

“Our son Tommy was stolen from us,” said Tommy's dad. “He never stood a chance against the incredibly potent poison provided by the Zhengs. All for what? The reckless and malicious greed of the Zheng cartel."

He added: "To save American lives, we must stop the foreign manufacturers and traffickers of illegal fentanyl and hold them accountable.”

It's unclear whether the cartel will pay the $18 million, or if the cartel refuses, what steps can be taken by the courts of the Rauh family.

James Rauh created the foundation Families Against Fentanyl following his son's death to raise awareness about the substance and hold foreign governments accountable for their role in the crisis.

