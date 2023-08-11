China Drug Cartel Ordered To Pay $18 Million to Ohio Family That Lost Son to Fentanyl Overdose
A judge in Ohio has ordered a Chinese drug cartel to pay $18 million in damages to a family who lost their son to a fentanyl overdose in 2015.
The judgement, which was signed by Summit County Judge Kathryn Michael, awarded the family $15 million for a wrongful death claim, $1 million for a survivorship claim and $2 million for punitive damages.
It' is's the maximum amount allowed under Ohio law, 19 News reported. The station added that the ruling is the first to order damages against an overseas fentanyl producer.
Thomas “Tommy” Rauh became addicted to prescription opioids after a rollerblading accident, which eventually led to heroin use.
- The dangers of fentanyl misinformation: Why the myth that police are overdosing by touching the drug keeps going
- Drug Sniffing Dog Nearly Killed After Fentanyl Overdose
- Feds Tracing Crypto Cash Used by Mexican Cartels That Sell Fentanyl
- ‘Rainbow fentanyl’ is the latest twist in the opioid crisis — and shows how illegal drug dealers are adapting
- US Sanctions Chinese and Mexican Entities in Attempt to Curb Fentanyl Overdoses: Report
- The Halloween ‘rainbow fentanyl’ scare is mostly a get out the vote effort by politicians
His father, James Rauh, told 19News that Tommy was trying to overcome the addiction, but he took a fatal dose laced with fentanyl in 2015. The fentanyl was traced back to the Zheng drug trafficking cartel in China.
“Our son Tommy was stolen from us,” said Tommy's dad. “He never stood a chance against the incredibly potent poison provided by the Zhengs. All for what? The reckless and malicious greed of the Zheng cartel."
He added: "To save American lives, we must stop the foreign manufacturers and traffickers of illegal fentanyl and hold them accountable.”
It's unclear whether the cartel will pay the $18 million, or if the cartel refuses, what steps can be taken by the courts of the Rauh family.
James Rauh created the foundation Families Against Fentanyl following his son's death to raise awareness about the substance and hold foreign governments accountable for their role in the crisis.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Driver Dies After Being Beaten Up By Angry Mob for Hitting and Killing Woman With CarNews
- Chair-Wielding Man From Montgomery Riverfront Brawl Charged With Disorderly ConductNews
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- Nudists Call For Clothing Ban on Their Beaches: It’s ‘Making Us Uncomfortable’News
- Every Beech Tree in North America Is Dying and It’s Too Late To Stop It: ExpertNews
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment
- Miss Scotland Winner Arrested on Hate Crime Charges Over Drunken Incident Caught on CameraNews
- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone to Miss World Championships With ‘Minor Knee Issue’News
- Did Ex-Goldman CEO Blankfein Offer to Ride to the Troubled Firm’s Rescue? Well, NoNews
- Developer Builds $1.5 Million Home on Lot That Was Never Sold to Him by the LandownerNews
- Jaws II: Shark Sighting Evacuates NYC Waters Days After First Attack in 70 YearsNews
- Snake in a Toilet: Slithering Visitor to Arizona Home Camps Out Where Homeowner Least Expects ItNews