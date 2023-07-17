China Crushes Its All-Time Heat Record by a Full 3°F

China broke its all-time temperature record over the weekend at 126°F (52.2°C), which is a full 3°F (1.7°C) hotter than the country's previous record.

Sanbao, in Xinjiang's Turpan Depression, was hit with the record heat, the state-run Xinjiang Daily reported. The extreme temperature is expected to continue in this remote northwest township for the next several days.

The previous high was recorded in Ayding in 2015.

China is not alone in its record-breaking fight against Mother Nature, as countries all around the globe are facing unprecedented heatwaves. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Earth had its hottest June on record, and the "sea surface temperature anomaly was the highest for any month on record."

Additionally, the Earth's ocean surface temperature has been so abnormally elevated over the last several months that scientists are struggling to make sense of it.