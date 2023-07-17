China Crushes Its All-Time Heat Record by a Full 3°F

China broke its all-time temperature record over the weekend at 126°F (52.2°C), which is a full 3°F (1.7°C) hotter than the country's previous record.
Sanbao, in Xinjiang's Turpan Depression, was hit with the record heat, the state-run Xinjiang Daily reported. The extreme temperature is expected to continue in this remote northwest township for the next several days.
The previous high was recorded in Ayding in 2015.
- All of the last eight years were the warmest on record, government data shows
- China Purges Top of Its Elite Nuclear Missile Unit
- Beijing Records Hottest June Day on Record
- Record-High Daily Temperatures Have Been Recorded 29,360 Times in 2023 So Far
- Record Heat to Continue to Bake Texas at Least through Next Scorching Week
China is not alone in its record-breaking fight against Mother Nature, as countries all around the globe are facing unprecedented heatwaves. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Earth had its hottest June on record, and the "sea surface temperature anomaly was the highest for any month on record."
Additionally, the Earth's ocean surface temperature has been so abnormally elevated over the last several months that scientists are struggling to make sense of it.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews