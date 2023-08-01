China Complains Over ‘Dangerous’ US Arms Aid to Taiwan

China lodged a protest with the U.S. on Tuesday over more than $1 billion in military aid it is sending to Taiwan, warning that Washington was on a “wrong and dangerous” path.



Defense ministry spokesman Tan Kefei called on the U.S. to end its “military collusion” with the island.

"The Taiwan issue concerns China's core interests and is a red line that cannot be crossed in China-U.S. relations," he said in a statement.

The Biden administration announced a $345 million aid package for Taiwan on Friday, part of $1 billion in weapons aid that Congress green lit for the democratically governed island as part of the 2023 budget.

US-made F-16V fighters taxi on the runway at an air force base in Chiayi, southern Taiwan on January 5, 2022. SAM YEH/AFP via Getty Images

Even as Washington ramps up its military aid to Taiwan in the face of an ever-more-belligerent Beijing, analysts say that big-ticket items that have been sold to Taiwan in the recent past – from tanks to F-16 fighters – may be the wrong weapons for a small island that hopes to resist an overwhelming power like China.



Now the Pentagon is pushing smaller, portable systems for Taiwan that have seen success in Ukraine: Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), and Javelin anti-tank missiles. The U.S. has sold $40 billion in arms to Taiwan over the last decade.

Beijing considers Taiwan a breakaway province of China. Taipei rejects Chinese sovereignty. Earlier this month, China sent dozens of warplanes over Taiwan during wargames simulating a blockade of the island.