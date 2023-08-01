China Complains Over ‘Dangerous’ US Arms Aid to Taiwan
Taiwan is a "red line," Beijing's defense ministry warned
China lodged a protest with the U.S. on Tuesday over more than $1 billion in military aid it is sending to Taiwan, warning that Washington was on a “wrong and dangerous” path.
Defense ministry spokesman Tan Kefei called on the U.S. to end its “military collusion” with the island.
"The Taiwan issue concerns China's core interests and is a red line that cannot be crossed in China-U.S. relations," he said in a statement.
The Biden administration announced a $345 million aid package for Taiwan on Friday, part of $1 billion in weapons aid that Congress green lit for the democratically governed island as part of the 2023 budget.
Even as Washington ramps up its military aid to Taiwan in the face of an ever-more-belligerent Beijing, analysts say that big-ticket items that have been sold to Taiwan in the recent past – from tanks to F-16 fighters – may be the wrong weapons for a small island that hopes to resist an overwhelming power like China.
Now the Pentagon is pushing smaller, portable systems for Taiwan that have seen success in Ukraine: Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), and Javelin anti-tank missiles. The U.S. has sold $40 billion in arms to Taiwan over the last decade.
Beijing considers Taiwan a breakaway province of China. Taipei rejects Chinese sovereignty. Earlier this month, China sent dozens of warplanes over Taiwan during wargames simulating a blockade of the island.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Passenger Flight Delayed After Bear Escapes From Plane’s Cargo HoldNews
- Investigation Uncovers Nazi Symbols, Child Porn in German Police Chat MessagesNews
- Image of ‘The Candy Man’ Serial Killer’s Last Known Unidentified Victim Released 50 Years LaterNews
- Barbie Gets Weird with New Doll, ‘I Am Kenough’ Unisex HoodieBusiness
- Amateur Sleuths Dive Into Florida Lake, Find 32 Cars Tied to Cold CasesNews
- California County Declares ‘American Christian Heritage Month’ with Proclamation Full of Historical ErrorsNews
- Magic Mushroom Churches Popping Up Across San Francisco Leave City Officials PuzzledNews
- Western-Made Semiconductors Continue to Flow Into Russia, Powering Its Military Despite Sanctions: ReportNews
- Arizona Man Unable to Work After His Two Trucks are Stolen in One MonthNews
- Viral Photo Shows Aftermath of Florida Patrol Car Struck by Lightning With Deputy InsideNews
- Cops, Ambulances Seen at Home ‘At Least Twice’ Before Murder-Suicide of Cancer Doc, Baby: NeighborNews
- Florida Man Accused of Beating an Elderly Man to Death For Hitting a Car He Mistook as His OwnNews