Beijing appears to be building an airstrip on a disputed island in the latest stage of a controversial land grab in the South China Sea.

Satellite imagery from this week analyzed by the Associated Press shows construction of a 2,000-foot airstrip–long enough for land turboprop airplanes and drones—on Triton Island in the Paracel island chain.

The images show vehicle tracks running across the island, and numerous containers and construction equipment.

China has claimed nearly the entire South China Sea as its own and occupied seven human-made islands in the Spratly group to the east, building airstrips, docks and military outposts in defiance of an international court ruling denying its sovereignty over the maritime region.

“It certainly shows the beginnings of an airfield being constructed on an island,” Raymond Powell, who studies China’s maritime strategy at Stanford University, told NBC News. Powell said the airstrip “will clearly make Vietnam agitated.”

“It is the closest of the Paracel Islands to the coastline of Vietnam,” he said. “It is China building on an island Vietnam claims — they will see it as one more threat to Vietnam’s security.”

Triton is claimed by Vietnam, 180 miles away from the island; by China, whose southernmost border, in Hainan, is 200 miles away; and Taiwan, which is more than 700 miles away. China has controlled the island since 1974.

The images by Planet Labs PBC showing the construction were taken on Feb. 20 and Aug. 15.