Beijing appears to be building an airstrip on a disputed island in the latest stage of a controversial land grab in the South China Sea.
Satellite imagery from this week analyzed by the Associated Press shows construction of a 2,000-foot airstrip–long enough for land turboprop airplanes and drones—on Triton Island in the Paracel island chain.
The images show vehicle tracks running across the island, and numerous containers and construction equipment.
China has claimed nearly the entire South China Sea as its own and occupied seven human-made islands in the Spratly group to the east, building airstrips, docks and military outposts in defiance of an international court ruling denying its sovereignty over the maritime region.
“It certainly shows the beginnings of an airfield being constructed on an island,” Raymond Powell, who studies China’s maritime strategy at Stanford University, told NBC News. Powell said the airstrip “will clearly make Vietnam agitated.”
“It is the closest of the Paracel Islands to the coastline of Vietnam,” he said. “It is China building on an island Vietnam claims — they will see it as one more threat to Vietnam’s security.”
Triton is claimed by Vietnam, 180 miles away from the island; by China, whose southernmost border, in Hainan, is 200 miles away; and Taiwan, which is more than 700 miles away. China has controlled the island since 1974.
- To Compete With ‘Pax China,’ the US Should Rejoin Pacific Trade Group
- State Department Plans on Increasing US Presence in the Pacific Islands to Counter China
- Why China’s new deal with a small Pacific Island country has the U.S. so worried
- Why a dozen small island nations in the Pacific are one more front line for the U.S.-China competition
- Biden Touts ‘Historic’ Ties With Japan and South Korea — As China Looms Over Camp David Summit
- Blinken Subs For Biden and Signs Pacific Defense Deal
The images by Planet Labs PBC showing the construction were taken on Feb. 20 and Aug. 15.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Elderly Woman Robbed While Laying Helpless in Street After Brutal BeatingNews
- US Navy Forced to Evacuate USS Theodore Roosevelt Aircraft Carrier Out of Hurricane Hilary’s PathNews
- Father Whose Son Was Killed by ‘Hell on Wheels’ Teen Doesn’t Want Her Sentenced to LifeNews
- At least 7 Killed, Dozens Injured After Russian Missile Strike in UkraineNews
- China’s Fertility Rate Continues Decline, Threatening to Extend Economic StagnationNews
- Rare Rhode Island Tornado Lifts Moving Car 10 Feet Off the Highway: ‘Caught in the Funnel’News
- This Potato Chip and Hot Honey-Topped Treat is a Delicious Way to Celebrate National Potato Chip DayNews
- Nearly Freed Orca Dies at Theme Park After 50 Years in CaptivityEntertainment
- San Francisco Launches Driverless Bus Service Following Robotaxi ExpansionBusiness
- Russia’s Rouble Is Cratering. What Does That Mean for Putin’s War in Ukraine?News
- US Steeling for What Could Be Furious Hurricane Hilary’s ‘Catastrophic Flooding’News
- Thousands Ordered to Evacuate as Wildfires Roar Through Washington StateNews