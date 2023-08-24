China Bans All Japanese Seafood As Fukushima Nuclear Plant Releases Radioactive Wastewater

As Japan began a controversial practice of releasing treated radioactive water from the damaged Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean on Thursday, China moved to ban all Japanese seafood imports.

The release has sparked criticism from Japan's other neighbors, as well—even as international experts insist the water release poses no risk to human health.

Customs authorities in China say the ban extends to all "aquatic products," and officials will “dynamically adjust relevant regulatory measures as appropriate to prevent the risks of nuclear-contaminated water discharge to the health and food safety of our country."

Shu Jueting, China's Ministry of Commerce spokesperson, called the move to release the water "extremely selfish and irresponsible," claiming it would “cause damage and harm to the global marine environment that cannot be predicted."

International experts, however, have said the radioactive elements in the water are diluted enough that the release will have a negligible impact on the environment and human health.

Tony Hooker, director of the Center for Radiation Research, Education, Innovation at the University of Adelaide said the water is "well below the World Health Organization drinking water guidelines" for radioactive elements.

"It's safe," Hooker said. “It’s a very political issue of disposing radiation into the sea. I understand people’s concerns and that’s because we as scientists have not explained it in a very good way, and we need to do more education.”

International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said IAEA experts were on the ground in Japan Thursday to ensure the discharge followed IAEA safety standards.

The United Nations agency also plans to set up a webpage to display data about the discharge in real time and to stay at the site throughout the release of the water.

But those assurances have done little to quell concerns from some of Japan's neighbors.

North Korea’s Foreign Ministry said the release was a "crime against humanity," adding that Japan would be responsible for its "catastrophic consequences."

Officials in South Korea are split over whether to support Japan's plan.

Critics of President Yoon Suk Yeol's conservative government claim he is seeking to improve ties with Japan at the expense of public health.

A worker sorts out fish at a wholesale market that used to sell Japanese seafood affected by the city's import ban, in Hong Kong, on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. AP Photo/Daniel Ceng

“The Yoon Suk Yeol government and the ruling People Power Party are accomplices in the dumping of the wastewater,” said Kwon Chil-seung, a spokesperson for the main opposition Democratic Party.

Meanwhile, the conservative party claimed those critics were sowing anti-Japanese sentiment to gain political points.

Police in South Korea detained 16 student activists on Thursday for allegedly attempting to enter the Japanese Embassy to stage a protest over the release of the water.

Surveys show the vast majority of South Koreans, or more than 80%, oppose the plan and more than 60% have said they will no longer eat Japanese seafood as a result.

“I totally oppose the Japanese plan. The radioactive wastewater is truly a bad thing,” Lee Jae-kyung, a Seoul resident, said. “My feelings toward Japan have worsened because of the wastewater release.”

The first batch of diluted, treated water was discharged into the ocean Thursday, more than 12 years after the nuclear power plant meltdown in the wake of an earthquake and tsunami in 2011. The process is expected to take decades.

Japanese officials have said the discharge is needed to provide room for the plant's decommissioning and to help bar any accidental leaks.

—With Associated Press reports