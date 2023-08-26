Chilling Video Shows Players Run for Cover After Gunfire Erupts at High School Football Game

Horrifying video captures the moment an entire athletic field filled with students scatters after hearing gunshots at a high school football game.

Four people were injured after shots were fired Friday at Bill Jensen Field in Choctaw, Oklahoma, local ABC affiliate KOCO-TV reported.

In the video, football players can be seen running across the field in their gear. Players take off in multiple directions.

As the video pans out, fans in the bleacher seats can be seen rising and running away as well. Some football players dive to the ground, in what appears to be an effort to lay low and take cover from any potential bullets coming their way.

The Choctaw High School football team was in the middle of a game against Del City High School on Friday night when the shots rang out.

One witness told KOCO-TV that he heard gunshots during the third quarter of the game at around 10:15 p.m.

“The panic kind of came in waves after the initial shots. Just a scary situation,” Mark Rodgers said.

One student at the game called her mother as the mayhem played out.

“(My daughter) called me and told me she and some other students were up under a bleacher, and all I could hear was just screaming and crying and yelling," said Christina Goodwin, according to local CBS affiliate KWTV-DT.

At least one of the four people injured, a female high school student, was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for a thigh wound, according to Choctaw Police Chief Kelly Marshall.

“I hate that it happened,” Marshall said.

Police do not yet have a suspect in custody.