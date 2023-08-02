Chilling Notes Recovered From Accused Oregon Cinder Block Cell Kidnapper’s Home - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Chilling Notes Recovered From Accused Oregon Cinder Block Cell Kidnapper’s Home

'Make sure they don’t have a bunch of ppl in their life' Negasi Zuberi allegedly wrote in note titled 'Operation Takeover'

Published |Updated
Tristan Balagtas
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Negasi Zuberi, 29, is accused of kidnapping a woman in Washington and holding her in a cinder block cell at his Oregon home.Washoe County Sheriff's Office

Handwritten notes seeming to allude to kidnapping instructions and victim selection were allegedly recovered at the home of the man accused of abducting a Washington woman and holding her captive in a cinder block cell.

Negasi Zuberi has been charged with interstate kidnapping in connection with the incident, authorities announced Wednesday.

Zuberi, 29, allegedly traveled from Klamath Falls, Oregon, to Seattle, Washington, July 15 and kidnapped a woman after engaging in prostitution, the criminal complaint states.

The woman, referred to as Victim 1 in the documents, was allegedly restrained with handcuffs and leg irons in the backseat of his vehicle. 

Read More
UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT for the District of Oregon
The victim managed to escape after she beat “the doors and the walls of this cell with bloodied hands,” FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Stephanie Shark said.FBI

She was then allegedly taken to his Klamath Falls home where authorities said she was forced into a makeshift cell in the suspect’s garage.

A few hours later, authorities said Victim 1 managed to escape after she beat “the doors and the walls of this cell with bloodied hands,” FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Stephanie Shark said during a press conference Wednesday. 

The victim was able to wave down a passing motorist and call 911.

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT for the District of Oregon
Police responded to Negasi Zuberi’s home and discovered the cinder block cell the victim described, along with a note allegedly written by the suspect, inscribed “Operation Takeover."FBI

Police responded to Zuberi’s home and discovered the cinder block cell the victim described, including a note allegedly written by the suspect, inscribed “Operation Takeover,” the complaint stated.

Written below were two bullet points that read, “Leave phone at home,” and “Make sure they don’t have a bunch of ppl [people] in their life. You don’t want any type of investigation.”

A hand-drawn diagram of a makeshift cell was also recovered, scribbled with the words, “dig a hole straight down 100 ft,” along with a list of items, including “concrete block, rubber coat, foam insulation, and waterproof concrete.”

Interstate Kidnapping
A hand drawn diagram of a makeshift cell was also recovered, scribbled with the words, “dig a hole straight down 100 ft."FBI

Authorities believe Zuberi may have additional victims and are investigating if he may have gained access to them by drugging their drinks and impersonating a law enforcement officer.

So far, he has been tied to four sexual assaults in other states.

Zuberi previously lived in Washington, Oregon, California, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, New York, New Jersey, Alabama and Florida and operated under the aliases Sakima Zuberi, Justin Hyche, and Justin Kouassi, said authorities.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.