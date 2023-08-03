Chilling Interrogation Room Video Catches Accused Killer Saying: ‘At Least I Fulfilled My Mission’ After Police Leave - The Messenger
Former graduate student Murad Dervish's murder trial is set for September

Published |Updated
Elizabeth Urban
A newly released video from inside an interrogation room may have caught a former University of Arizona student accused of fatally shooting a professor discussing the murder, allegedly referring to it as his "mission."

Murad Dervish, 46, made his comments after investigators left the room while questioning him last year in October shortly after professor Thomas Meixner was killed on the Tucson campus.

Dervish was apprehended trying to escape to Mexico, according to investigators, and then refused to talk to police without a lawyer present.

Officers informed Dervish he was being charged with first-degree murder and noted that they had found a gun in his car. He flatly responded on video: “You’ll hear my story in court.”

But after the officers walked out the room, the camera was still rolling, and he added on the tape: “Well, at least I fulfilled my mission.”

Dervish had previously been a graduate student at the university, but had been expelled after some complained that he had been making threats. KGUN reported that he had been banned from campus.

Meixner, 52, had been the department head of the program in which Dervish had been enrolled.

Murad Dervish is left alone in the interrogation room and is caught saying &quot;Well, at least i fulfilled my mission.&quot;
A court must yet decide if Dervish's videotaped statement is admissible. Dervish was read his Miranda rights before saying the statement, CBS5 reported.

Dervish’s attorneys are reportedly considering an insanity defense.

His trial is scheduled for September.

