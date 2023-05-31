Children’s Hospital Patients’ Artwork Set for Space Journey

A hospital stay can be a stressful experience for anyone, especially for young children. In an effort to brighten their days, music therapist Tanesha Ross and an astronaut have collaborated, focusing on the patients at Seattle Children’s Hospital.

Assisted by therapist Tanesha Ross, the children at this Seattle hospital are crafting art pieces that will eventually find their way to outer space.

Astronauts will proudly wear these artworks on their space suits aboard the International Space Station. “It's kind of like a quilt. There's just art from head to toe, except the helmet,” Ross explained to King 5 News.

Credit: Seattle Children's Hospital

“They're wearing the helmet, it goes all the way to the gloves to the ankles, front and back. Literally the entire space suit is covered in art made by kids.”

Thirty patients at Seattle Children’s Hospital were given a square piece of fabric each to decorate however they choose. These individual creations will be joined together to make the final space suit.

These creative children from Seattle are part of a larger initiative by the Space for Art Foundation, founded by astronaut and artist Nicole Stott.

The young participants, endearingly referred to as “artonauts,” hail from hospitals, refugee centers, orphanages, and schools worldwide.

As per the foundation’s website, its mission is to inspire children grappling with life's challenges to “create a positive future for themselves” and to understand “their role as crewmates here on Spaceship Earth.”

For the children involved, this project is a beacon of hope in challenging times.

“One of the things I heard one of the kiddos say earlier is that it makes them feel special,” Ross shared with King 5 News. “It gives them a bright spot in an otherwise dark time.”