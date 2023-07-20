Childrens’ Hospital Evacuated, At Risk of Explosion After Lithium Battery Leaks

A children's hospital building in Tampa Bay is at risk of exploding after 29 lithium ion batteries leaked hydrogen in the facility, on Thursday morning.

Eighty people were evacuated from the Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital following the initial reports of the leak.

Though it was initially reported that there was no risk of explosion, the threat was reassessed when two of the batteries burst, according to WFTS.

The initial response to the leaks included a hazmat team from the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue — after officials became concerned about an explosion risk a bomb squad and robot also joined the fray, according to WFTS.

Three people are injured and 10 are being medically evaluated, following the leak, according to WTVT. None of the injuries are life threatening.