Children Trapped in Hot Car in Nevada Desert Were ‘Naked,’ Suffering ‘Heat-Related Illness’: Police

A father has been arrested after his two minor children were allegedly found naked, going in and out of unconsciousness while trapped in a hot car in the Nevada desert.
Brian Laugeson, 59, was arrested and charged Monday with two counts of child abuse/neglect with substantial bodily harm or mental harm, Fox 5 Las Vegas reported.
Laugeson and his two children, ages not specified, were allegedly located by authorities in a desert area near Henderson on Monday afternoon after a missing person report was filed by a concerned friend, the station reported, citing a police report.
Working with Laugeson's estranged wife and the concerned friend, investigators were able to track his vehicle to the desert location where the outdoor temperature was 105 degrees, the station reported.
Laugeson was inside the car, allegedly “going in and out of consciousness,” while the children, per police, were allegedly “naked and visibly suffering from heat-related illness," Fox 5 reported. One of the children began to suffer a seizure once located.
Per the report, as cited by the station, narcotics “evidence in plain view” inside the vehicle indicated possible use, which a blood sample from Laugeson at the hospital allegedly confirmed.
Laugeson and the children were taken to separate hospitals. The minors' conditions were not immediately known.
Laugeson is set to be arraigned in Henderson Justice Court on Wednesday.
