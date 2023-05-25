Children Rescued, Uninjured After School Bus Crash

More than a dozen children were rescued near Melbourne, Australia, after their school bus rolled down an embankment and into a ditch. No one was injured.

The bus crashed shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday Australian time after swerving to avoid a semi-truck. The crash briefly trapped the 15 children aboard the bus as its door was unable to be opened, the Daily Mail reported.

“The exact circumstances are yet to be determined and investigations remain ongoing,” the police for the Australian state of Victoria said in a statement.

The children were transferred to another bus and safely completed their trip to school.