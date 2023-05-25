The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Children Rescued, Uninjured After School Bus Crash

    The crash occurred just after 8 a.m. Thursday in Melbourne, Australia

    Published
    Eli Walsh
    Stephen Simpson/Getty Images

    More than a dozen children were rescued near Melbourne, Australia, after their school bus rolled down an embankment and into a ditch. No one was injured.

    The bus crashed shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday Australian time after swerving to avoid a semi-truck. The crash briefly trapped the 15 children aboard the bus as its door was unable to be opened, the Daily Mail reported.

    “The exact circumstances are yet to be determined and investigations remain ongoing,” the police for the Australian state of Victoria said in a statement. 

    The children were transferred to another bus and safely completed their trip to school.

