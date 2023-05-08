Children as Young as 13 Found Cleaning Slaughterhouses

A federal investigation from 2022 uncovered more than 100 minors, some as young as 13, working as janitors in slaughterhouses across the US, according to a '60 Minutes' report broadcast on Sunday.

A Labor Department investigator, Shannon Rebolledo, visited a plant in Nebraska after receiving a tip about a 14-year-old who told police she worked night shift at a slaughterhouse in town.

Rebolledo told CBS News' Scott Pelley in an interview that it “seemed to be known” that children were working overnight shifts, and some had chemical burns from their work.

“They were, they were little. They looked young,” Rebolledo said.

The federal investigation found 102 minors working at 13 different slaughterhouse plants in eight different states -- all under the purview of a major U.S. employer.

The minors were employed through PSSI, an American sanitation company owned by the Wall St. titan Blackstone. PSSI employs over 15,000 people to clean slaughterhouses around the country.