Hawaii Governor: Multiple Children Killed in Maui Fires Including Family Found Dead in Car with Two Kids in Back Seat - The Messenger
Hawaii Governor: Multiple Children Killed in Maui Fires Including Family Found Dead in Car with Two Kids in Back Seat

'Some of the sights are too much to share or see from a human perspective' Gov. Green says

Published |Updated
Luke Funk
Workers move a body bag with human remains from a refrigerated truck at the Maui Police Forensic Facility on August 15, 2023 in Kahului, Hawaii.Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

As the number of dead from the Lahaina fire on Maui continues to rise, the Hawaii governor confirmed that children are among the victims.

“Tragically, yes.  And I’m just going to be direct with people, always,” Gov. Josh Green said in a TV interview Tuesday.  “When the bodies are smaller, we know it’s a child.”

In one case, crews found a car with a family of four with the two children in the back seat, he said.

“That’s one of the toughest parts of this,” Green told KGMB-TV.

In another discovery, the bodies of seven people were discovered in one home. “Some of the sights are too much to share or see from a human perspective,” Green said.

Maui officials confirmed the number of confirmed fatalities Tuesday at 106.

The Maui Police Department have identified and released names of two so far: Robert Dyckman, 74, of Lahaina and Buddy Jantoc, 79, of Lahaina.

Three others also have been identified, with police saying their names will be released when their families are notified.

The Lahaina fire is 85% contained and it was estimated at 2,170 acres.

There are concerns about strong winds in the forecast for the next few days causing flare-ups. That could be followed by strong rains over the weekend causing issues for searchers and creating possible mud slides in burned areas.

