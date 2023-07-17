Child Sole Survivor After Idaho Train Slams Into Car and Kills 3 Others

A child is the only survivor after a train in Bonner County, Idaho freight train slammed into a car Saturday afternoon, killing two adults and another child inside.
Idaho State Police told local media the crash happened at 11:14 a.m. local time at a railroad crossing near North Boyer Road and Selle Road in North Idaho.
The driver of the car, a Subaru Forester, failed to yield the right of way to a freight train going south.
The violent collision forced the car off the road, causing it to overturn, KBOI-TV reported.
A 37-year-old man, a 31-year-old woman, and a child were killed in the crash, with the other child being treated at a Spokane hospital, per the station.
The ages of the children and the exact relationships of the car's occupants were not immediately clear.
The operators of the freight train were not hurt.
Police say everyone in the vehicle was wearing a seatbelt, KBOI-TV reported.
