Child Murderer Suspected of Being ‘Serial Killer’ Involved in 12 Deaths After Early Release

A Texas man who was released early from prison for raping and murdering an 8-year-old girl has admitted he killed two other people since he was let out, authorities said.

And now detectives in Austin are investigating whether 62-year-old Raul Meza Jr. could be involved in 10 other killings as well.

Raul Meza Jr. Credit: Pflugerville Police Pflugerville Police

“Here’s a serial killer that justice was not served. It was a travesty of justice,” Interim Assistant City Manager Bruce Mills said at a press conference Tuesday.

Meza first came under police suspicion after they began investigating the stabbing death of Jesse Fraga, an 80-year-old who lived with Meza.

Meza contacted the homicide division of the Austin Police Department on May 22, after a warrant for his arrest was issued.

“My name is Raul Meza, and you’re looking for me,” the suspect told police on the phone, Austin police detective Patrick Reed told reporters.

Meza previously served a 11 years in prison, after he was convicted of the rape and murder of 8-year-old Kendra Page in 1982.

Though he was originally sentenced to 30 years, Meza was released early because of time served and good behavior. At the time, his early release provoked public outrage, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

Shortly after Meza was released from prison he met Fraga. Fraga, a parole officer, befriended Meza in the hopes of rehabilitating him, according to KVUE.

In addition to confessing to Fraga’s murder, Meza also told police he killed a woman in 2019. Police announced Tuesday that Meza’s DNA connected him to the death of 66-year-old Gloria Lofton.

Since Meza’s confession, police have identified 10 more cold cases with a similar modus operandi to Meza’s previous killings, according to authorities.

Meza is currently being held on four felony charges – including one capital murder charge, a felony for Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, and two other 1st-degree felonies.