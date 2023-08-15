Child in Germany Finds Rare 1,800-Year-Old Roman Coin While Playing in School Sandbox - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Child in Germany Finds Rare 1,800-Year-Old Roman Coin While Playing in School Sandbox

The coin dates back to the reign of Emperor Marcus Aurelius

Published |Updated
Mark Moore
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
A student identified as Bjarne found an ancient Roman coin while playing in a school sandbox last year. Kulturresort

A German boy was praised for his "curiosity" after finding a small piece of a silver object while playing in a school sandbox that later turned out to be a 1,800-year-old rare Roman coin. 

The boy, identified only as Bjarne, spied the silver item in the sandbox of an elementary school in Bremen last August, but had no idea what it was, according to the Bremen Senator for Culture.

He took the object home, then later showed it to state archaeologists who identified it as a Roman coin dating back to the reign of Emperor Marcus Aurelius from A.D. 161 to A.D. 180.

"We are glad that Bjarne paid so much attention," state archaeologist Uta Halle wrote in a letter to the 9-year-old, praising his "vigilance and curiosity."

It remains unclear how the coin made its way to Bremen, which wasn't a part of the Roman Empire, but it could have been carried by traders or reached the area as a souvenir. 

Only two similar Roman coins have been found around Bremen, Halle said. 

The coin, so worn that its details are hard to distinguish, would have been accepted as a form of payment from Britannia to North Africa. 

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.