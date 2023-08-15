Child in Germany Finds Rare 1,800-Year-Old Roman Coin While Playing in School Sandbox

A German boy was praised for his "curiosity" after finding a small piece of a silver object while playing in a school sandbox that later turned out to be a 1,800-year-old rare Roman coin.

The boy, identified only as Bjarne, spied the silver item in the sandbox of an elementary school in Bremen last August, but had no idea what it was, according to the Bremen Senator for Culture.

He took the object home, then later showed it to state archaeologists who identified it as a Roman coin dating back to the reign of Emperor Marcus Aurelius from A.D. 161 to A.D. 180.

"We are glad that Bjarne paid so much attention," state archaeologist Uta Halle wrote in a letter to the 9-year-old, praising his "vigilance and curiosity."

It remains unclear how the coin made its way to Bremen, which wasn't a part of the Roman Empire, but it could have been carried by traders or reached the area as a souvenir.

Only two similar Roman coins have been found around Bremen, Halle said.

The coin, so worn that its details are hard to distinguish, would have been accepted as a form of payment from Britannia to North Africa.

