    Child Fatalities Linked to Fentanyl Skyrocket 30x Over the Past Decade

    Fentanyl deaths in minors peaked in 2020 and 2021.

    Monique Merrill
    Icy Macload/Getty Images

    Recent research reveals that 37.5% of all pediatric opioid poisonings resulting in death from 1999 to 2021 were due to fentanyl, as per a study conducted by Yale School of Medicine. This staggering percentage represents 5,194 fatalities.

    The majority of these deaths, amounting to 89.6%, occurred among teenagers aged between 15 and 19. Surprisingly, the second most affected group was children between 0 and 4 years old, accounting for 6.6% of these fatalities.

    The research points out that fatalities among children due to fentanyl began to see a significant rise in 2013. From 2013 to 2021, the mortality rate soared over 30-fold.

    The pandemic seems to have escalated this public health crisis, with the highest numbers of deaths recorded in 2020 and 2021. In 2021 alone, nearly 700,000 adults and 1,557 children in the US lost their lives to a fentanyl overdose.

    The study, leveraging statistical data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, urges the adoption of harm reduction and opioid use disorder treatments as preventative measures. It also advocates for making naloxone, an overdose treatment, readily available in homes.

