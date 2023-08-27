Child Critically Wounded, Woman Killed In Memphis Shooting  - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

Child Critically Wounded, Woman Killed In Memphis Shooting 

Police found two people with multiple gunshot wounds, including a woman and a child of unspecified age

Published |Updated
Yelena Dzhanova
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Police found two people with multiple gunshot wounds, including a woman and a child of unspecified ageDouglas Sacha/Getty Images

A woman was killed during a shooting at a Tennessee apartment complex Saturday night, police said. 

Officers with the Memphis Police Department responded to a call of shots fired on West Red Oaks Drive in Memphis at around 8:15 p.m.

Upon arriving at the scene of the crime, police found two people with multiple gunshot wounds, including the woman and a child of unspecified age. 

Both were transported to the hospital in critical condition, where the woman was pronounced dead.

No further details about either individual have yet been publicly released.

There is an ongoing investigation.

Read More
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.