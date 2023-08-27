Child Critically Wounded, Woman Killed In Memphis Shooting 

A woman was killed during a shooting at a Tennessee apartment complex Saturday night, police said.

Officers with the Memphis Police Department responded to a call of shots fired on West Red Oaks Drive in Memphis at around 8:15 p.m.

Upon arriving at the scene of the crime, police found two people with multiple gunshot wounds, including the woman and a child of unspecified age.

Both were transported to the hospital in critical condition, where the woman was pronounced dead.

No further details about either individual have yet been publicly released.

There is an ongoing investigation.