‘ChiefsAholic’ to Appear in Kansas City Federal Court on Friday

A diehard Kansas City Chiefs fan known as “ChiefsAholic” is expected to appear in federal court Friday for allegedly committing money laundering and multiple bank robberies, according to a local media report.
Xavier Michael Babudar is expected to appear in Kansas City federal court at 3 p.m. Friday, according to NBC News’ Wichita affiliate KSN. Babudar allegedly used casinos in the area to launder money that he allegedly stole from banks and credit throughout the midwest.
Babudar allegedly robbed the Tulsa Teachers Federal Credit Union in December 2022 and was released on bond in February 2023. He allegedly committed several other robberies between March 2, 2022, and April 12, 2022.
After being released on bond and fleeing the Kansas City area, Babudar was placed on the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers’ list of most wanted fugitives in March after allegedly removing his ankle monitor.
He was arrested again in July in Lincoln, California, located northeast of Sacramento.
