Chiefs Receiver Kadarius Toney Suffers Knee Injury

The former first-round pick had surgery, putting his availability for the season opener in doubt

Published |Updated
Max Rego
Toney had a key role in the Chiefs’ 38-35 Super Bowl win over the Philadelphia Eagles.Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney underwent surgery to repair a partially torn meniscus in his knee, according to Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

Reid said there is “a chance” Toney returns for the start of the regular season, Sept. 7 against the Detroit Lions. 

Toney sustained the injury while returning a kick before the first training-camp practice on Sunday, Reid said. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes said Toney has remained around the team and is still attending film sessions.

"We'll just have to see how the recovery goes with him,” Reid said. “But I mean he's bound and determined he's going to be there for the first game. We'll see how it goes.”

Toney, 24, is heading into his third NFL season and first full year in Kansas City. He was selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the New York Giants, and was traded to the Chiefs last October in exchange for a third- and sixth-round picks in this year’s draft. 

But Toney has struggled with injuries. As a rookie, he missed four games due to an oblique injury and was twice placed on the COVID-19 reserve. Before being traded to Kansas City, Toney missed five games due to a hamstring injury. 

When he is on the field, though, Toney can be electrifying. During Super Bowl LVII in February, he scored on a 5-yard touchdown pass and set a Super Bowl record with a 65-yard punt return, setting up a late touchdown in the Chiefs' 38-35 win.

Whether Toney returns for the Chiefs for the start of the regular season remains to be seen. If he does miss time, even more of the receiving load will shift toward Travis Kelce, Juju Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Skyy Moore. 

