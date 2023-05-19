Chick-fil-A’s First Standalone Location Closes After Over 50 Years

The first standalone Chick-fil-A restaurant, an iconic part of the brand's history, is preparing to close its doors for good this weekend.

According to TODAY, the Greenbriar Mall franchise in Atlanta, Georgia, will cease operations permanently on May 20.

Entrepreneur Truett Cathy inaugurated the restaurant in 1967, marking his second venture into the food industry. His initial establishment, The Dwarf House (originally the Dwarf Grill), launched in 1946.

Notably, Greenbriar Mall was among the Southeast's first indoor malls, a concept unfamiliar at the time, particularly with food courts.

Upon its opening, the Chick-fil-A store offered customers a limited but distinctive menu, featuring the Original Chicken Sandwich, boneless chicken breast salads, lemonade, coleslaw, and lemon pie. Notably, the Original Chicken Sandwich was priced at just 59 cents.

Fast forward to today, Chick-fil-A boasts a global presence with over 2,300 franchises worldwide.