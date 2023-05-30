Chick-fil-A’s VP of ‘Diversity, Equity & Inclusion’ Sparks Viral Debate

Popular fast food chain Chick-fil-A is the subject of social media conversation after people discovered that the fast food giant has a vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion.

Brandon Bell/Getty Images

“We have a problem,” tweeted Joey Mannarino, a conservative political strategist. “Chick-Fil-A just hired a VP of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. This is bad. Very bad. I don’t want to have to boycott. Are we going to have to boycott?”

According to the Chick-fil-A website, Erick McReynolds is the vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion. The website states that their DEI goals include ensuring equal access, valuing differences and creating a culture of belonging.

However, It does not appear that the company just hired McReynolds for the diversity, equity and inclusion position. According to his LinkedIn profile, he has worked for the company for 16 years and has been in his current position since November 2021.

Many people on social media responded to the news that Chick-fil-A has this position by saying that this was contradictory to the business’s Christian values.