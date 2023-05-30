Chick-fil-A’s VP of ‘Diversity, Equity & Inclusion’ Sparks Viral Debate
Many responded by saying that this was contradictory to the business’s Christian values
Popular fast food chain Chick-fil-A is the subject of social media conversation after people discovered that the fast food giant has a vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion.
“We have a problem,” tweeted Joey Mannarino, a conservative political strategist. “Chick-Fil-A just hired a VP of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. This is bad. Very bad. I don’t want to have to boycott. Are we going to have to boycott?”
- Chick-fil-A’s First Standalone Location Closes After Over 50 Years
- Texas Legislature Passes Law Banning Diversity Offices at State Colleges
- Uber’s ‘Don’t Call Me Karen’ Diversity Chief Placed on Leave
- Is Chief Diversity Officer Becoming the Most Perilous Job in the C-Suite?
- Card Game’s Depiction of Aragorn From ‘Lord of the Rings’ as Black Sparks Debate
According to the Chick-fil-A website, Erick McReynolds is the vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion. The website states that their DEI goals include ensuring equal access, valuing differences and creating a culture of belonging.
However, It does not appear that the company just hired McReynolds for the diversity, equity and inclusion position. According to his LinkedIn profile, he has worked for the company for 16 years and has been in his current position since November 2021.
Many people on social media responded to the news that Chick-fil-A has this position by saying that this was contradictory to the business’s Christian values.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Bruised Nikki Alcaraz Captured on Body Cam Begging Police to Arrest BoyfriendNews
- That Time Legendary N.Y. Newsman Jimmy Breslin Ended Up on the FBI’s Bad SideNews
- Kim Kardashian Criticized for Crossing Writers’ Strike Picket Line: What It MeansNews
- WWE’s Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera Say Surprise Pregnancy ‘Couldn’t Be More Perfect Timing’ (Exclusive)News
- N.J. Mom Who Lost Fiancé and 2 Kids in Crash Is ‘Suffering So Much,’ Brother SaysNews
- Fertility Doctor Accused of Using Own Sperm Dies in Handmade Plane CrashNews
- Amazon to Pay $30.8 Million to Settle FTC Claims its Ring Video Camera ‘Spied’ on Women and Alexa Stored Kids’ DataMoney
- Hawaii Reports Surge in Syphilis Cases, Pregnant Women at High RiskNews
- The Wells Fargo Banker at Helm of Fake Account Scandal Agrees to Pay Nearly $5 Million to Settle SEC Fraud ChargesMoney
- Iran Races Ahead in Enriched Uranium Production: UN ReportNews
- Children’s Hospital Patients’ Artwork Set for Space JourneyNews
- Chicago to Spend $51M on Migrants Sent by Texas After Tense Council MeetingNews