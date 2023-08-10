Chicago’s ‘Kitchen Witch’ Uses Dairy Divination to Reveal Life’s Greatest Secrets - The Messenger
Chicago’s ‘Kitchen Witch’ Uses Dairy Divination to Reveal Life’s Greatest Secrets

The ancient fortune-telling practice of 'tyromancy' uses cheese to help answer life's biggest questions

Monique Merrill
A ‘kitchen witch’ in Chicago is teaching people the ancient practice of tyromancy, or how to seek divine answers from observing cheese.Getty Images

In Chicago, a self-proclaimed ‘kitchen witch’ is reintroducing the world to the ancient fortune-telling practice of "tyromancy" — divining the future by observing cheese, as Block Club Chicago reported.

The term "tyromancy" is derived from the Greek words turos (cheese) and manteia (divination). This practice thrived in ancient Greece and Rome around the second century. By the Middle Ages, the outlet added that it became a tool, albeit unconventional, to pinpoint criminals.

“There’s more to cheese than meets the eye,” Billock told the news outlet. “Every piece of cheese tells a story.”

Billock conducts workshops and private sessions for those curious about delving into the dairy aisle for hints of the future. She recently teamed up with a kitchen and bar in Chicago, offering a unique experience: wine tasting intertwined with a lesson in tyromancy. The event was a total sell-out.

“In these times, especially post-COVID, many grapple with profound spiritual questions like 'Why am I here?' and 'What's my purpose?'” she shared with the outlet. “Using tyromancy provides a light-hearted yet meaningful way to delve deeper into such reflections.”

According to Billock, every cheese slice possesses unique attributes, from its cracks and veins to the distinct formation of its holes. It's within these intricate cheese characteristics that insights can be unearthed.

“When you go to a cheese shop and you ask about a piece of cheese, they tell you the whole backstory to it,” she posited. “So, I want people to think more critically about cheese and enjoy it for what it is as a whole — and I also want them to get a little insight into their own lives and their own desires and needs and wants and potentially their journey.”

There's a myriad of ways to interpret fortunes through cheese, Billock highlighted. From smaller morsels to using up to 20 pieces for a comprehensive reading, any cheese with discernible characteristics suffices.

Beyond cheese-related mysticism, Billock also extends her expertise to more conventional divination methods like tea leaf readings, tarot cards, oracle consultations, and even crafting tailored spells.

“Witchcraft is super-popular right now,” she explained. “It’s like pop culture witchcraft, but this is actually something ancient, like something that’s been practiced for millennia.”

In Billock's view, turning to cheese for insights can resonate deeply, helping people affirm their feelings or decisions.

“Once you talk about how your life has been and what you’ve been going through, you really see that mirrored in the cheese."

