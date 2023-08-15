Chicago’s Iconic ‘The Bean’ Attraction Closed to Tourists for Months

Sorry, tourists, but your selfie with Chicago's iconic statue must wait.

The Cloud Gate, famously known as "The Bean," situated in Millennium Park, is currently undergoing major renovations. The Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events revealed that the construction will begin on August 15 in a statement on the state website.

As a result, the public's access to and views of The Bean will be significantly restricted.

The City of Chicago initiated construction work at Grainger Plaza. The goal is to replace pavers, enhance accessibility, and conduct necessary repairs on the plaza, according to the department.

The project is expected to continue until spring 2024.

The gleaming architectural marvel draws millions of admirers annually. As a testament to its popularity, the city reported that nearly 13 million people visited the monument in just the latter half of 2016 alone.

Will you be visiting the iconic attraction when it reopens?