Chicago Suburb to Pay $25k in Reparations to Each Qualified Black Resident in ‘Test Run for Country’

One Chicago suburb has taken it upon itself to be a test pilot for paying reparations to eligible Black residents.

The City of Evanston has already paid 16 individuals and expects to pay another $25,000 apiece to 140 qualified recipients by the end of the year.

The money comes from a $10 million package that was approved in 2019, according to the Evanston Roundtable.

The $10 million is supposed to be from revenue raised from taxes on legal marijuana, but the money in the fund was much less than expected because a second dispensary has yet to open. A second dispensary is projected to open in September.

The city does, however, have a backup plan by drawing money from a graduated real estate tax on properties worth $1 million or more that are sold.

Justin Hansford, who leads Howard University’s Thurgood Marshall Civil Rights Center, said the initiative taken by Evanston could be a good barometer for the rest of the country.

“I see it as like a test run for the whole country,” Hansford said.

How does one become a qualified applicant for the $25,000 in reparations? They must have been at least 18 years old and living in Evanston between 1919 and 1969, which is when the city passed its fair housing ordinance, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss said he doesn’t care if any other cities pay reparations, nor if any states or the federal government does it.

“Our job here is just to move forward and to continue being that example, to continue illustrating that a small municipality can make real tangible progress,” Biss said.

Ramona Burton, 74, has already been a recipient of the $25,000 payment. She’s lived in the same home since the 1970s and used the money for upgrades, calling it “a good start.”

For some, the payment isn’t enough.

Kenneth Wideman, a 77-year-old Vietnam veteran who’s eligible for the payment, said, “We have not received real reparations, the 40 acres and a mule.”