Chicago to Spend $51M on Migrants Sent by Texas After Tense Council Meeting

The City Council in Chicago voted to spend $51 million on Wednesday to support the hundreds of migrants arriving there, despite opposition from those wanting money spent elsewhere.

A budget amendment was drawn up to make the cash available, as the city argued it was facing a "humanitarian crisis," with people being forced to sleep in hotels and police stations.

Local outline WTTW reported that the number of people arriving in the city has risen 55% in just a couple of weeks.

“Chicago is facing a humanitarian crisis as individuals and families continue to be sent here and other Democratic-led cities across the country without regard for their wellbeing,” said Mayor Brandon Johnson. “My administration will do everything in our power to support these new arrivals as they work to rebuild their lives in the U.S while still upholding our commitments to the residents of Chicago.

"This appropriation is critical to support our efforts to provide housing and services in the immediate future, and I will continue to advocate for additional state and federal funding for as long as needed.”

Chicago predicts the New Arrivals mission will cost over $100 million for just the first six months of this year.

The State of Illinois has granted Chicago $30 million, while the FEMA Emergency Food and Shelter Program has offered up $4.3 million. Today's funding is the city's portion.

In a statement, the City Council said it "recognizes the magnitude of the migrant crisis and the responsibility it bears in addressing this complex humanitarian issue."

However, not everyone approved of the move. The plan was won on a 34-13 vote after many council members shared views from both sides, many of them becoming emotional.

When speakers said they were in favor of the move, those opposed heckled them. There was visible anger from some in the Black community who said that their needs were not being met to make reparations for their ancestors' sufferings while newcomers are being helped.

Some said more needs to be done for the entire city to address housing problems which are plaguing all residents, while others want the federal government to speed up work visas so that migrants can get to work.

Alderman Nicholas Sposato told NBC News 5 that he wasn't going to vote for the funding.

“It’s not something I support. All they have to do is put a substitute in and say that $51 million is for homeless people and then I will support it, but yet they want to stick firm for the asylum seekers only, so I can’t support that,” Sposato told the channel.

Chicago has made a commitment to welcome migrants as southern states send bus loads from the border.