Chicago Officials: 6 Injured, 1 Dead After Boat Accident on Lake Michigan

The Chicago Fire Department confirms it has pulled six people from Lake Michigan after a boat collided with a break wall and overturned.

The body of a seventh person, a woman initially reported missing, was located Friday morning, according to WGN-TV.

Authorities responded to calls near Navy Pier about a boat in distress around 4 a.m. local time Friday, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Six people were transported to Stroger and Northwestern Memorial hospitals — four women and two men, according to a reporter for ABC 7 in Chicago.

One person has been listed as critical with the others said to be in serious condition.

All of the people on the boat were between the ages of 20 and 30.

Fire officials searched the water for the missing person before handing the investigation over to city police.

The name of the woman who died in the accident has not been released.