A young mother of two was killed and eight other women were shot when a group of suspects opened fire during an outdoor birthday party in Chicago on Sunday.

Kanesha Gaines, 21, was killed in the shooting that occurred around 1 a.m. local time in the city's North Lawndale neighborhood, ABC 7 Eyewitness News reported.

Relatives told the station that Gaines was a home healthcare worker and part-time stylist, with a 3-year-old son and a 2-year-old daughter.

"With all these women being shot, something has to be personal. Why would you just unload on a yard, a house full of women that was here on the outside celebrating someone's birthday," community activist Andrew Holmes told ABC7 of the attack.

According to police, as cited by the station, a black Jeep approached the area of the outdoor party and multiple armed suspects got out and started shooting at the women.

The victims range in age from 20 to 33 years old. A 28-year-old victim was struck eight times and remains in critical condition, ABC 7 reported.

The police investigation is ongoing.