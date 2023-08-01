Chicago Mother Loses Second Child to Gun Violence: ‘My No. 1 Fear’

A Chicago woman's daughter was killed in a shooting on Sunday, the second child she has lost to gun violence in the past four years, according to local news outlets.

“You fear to lose another kid — that was my No. 1 fear and it still happened," Natasha Graham told the Chicago Sun-Times on Monday as she left the morgue after identifying her daughter, Kanesha Gaines, 21.

“‘It's been a hard thing to even accept that this is her,” Graham said. “This can’t be her.”

Gaines, a mother of two, was shot early Sunday morning when several gunmen jumped out of a Jeep and opened fire on a backyard birthday party she was attending, the newspaper reported.

Nine people were hit.

Gaines, who was shot in the face, was the only fatality.

Graham, who described her daughter as a "happy, outgoing person," said Gaines' children - a 2-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son - can feel something is wrong, but Graham said she's not sure how to explain what happened.

“My granddaughter keeps asking for mommy,” Graham told the Chicago Sun-Times.

She said she had always been a demanding parent, but became even more protective after her 18-year-old son Keshaun was fatally shot in 2019.

“My teenage and preteen girls — I don’t let them go outside,” Graham said. “I’ve tried, I’ve tried, but I just can’t. ... I’d be so afraid of something happening.

Graham said Gaines was planning on moving back home with her, "but we never got there."

She said things had been looking up for her daughter, and last Sunday she cooked a meal for her mother of T-bone steaks, macaroni and mashed potatoes.

“She was so happy to get that job this year with home health care,” Graham said. “She told me, ‘I finally found that job I could do, I found something that I like and I can do it.’”

A 28-year-old woman who was hit eight times is in critical condition.

Six other women and one man were also wounded in the gunfire.

Police said they don't know what sparked the violence.