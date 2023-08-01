Chicago Mother Loses Second Child to Gun Violence: ‘My No. 1 Fear’
Her daughter was killed early Sunday when gunmen opened fire on a backyard birthday party
A Chicago woman's daughter was killed in a shooting on Sunday, the second child she has lost to gun violence in the past four years, according to local news outlets.
“You fear to lose another kid — that was my No. 1 fear and it still happened," Natasha Graham told the Chicago Sun-Times on Monday as she left the morgue after identifying her daughter, Kanesha Gaines, 21.
“‘It's been a hard thing to even accept that this is her,” Graham said. “This can’t be her.”
Gaines, a mother of two, was shot early Sunday morning when several gunmen jumped out of a Jeep and opened fire on a backyard birthday party she was attending, the newspaper reported.
- The Top 5 No. 1 Picks in Chicago Sports History
- Concealed-Carry Holders Shoot 2 Would-Be Burglars in 2 Days in Chicago
- 1 Killed, At Least 23 Wounded in Shooting at Juneteenth Celebration near Chicago: Reports
- Charges Dropped Against Chicago Mother and 14-Year-Old Son in Fatal Shooting
- Mother of 2 Killed, 8 Other Women Injured in Birthday Party Shooting in Chicago
Nine people were hit.
Gaines, who was shot in the face, was the only fatality.
Graham, who described her daughter as a "happy, outgoing person," said Gaines' children - a 2-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son - can feel something is wrong, but Graham said she's not sure how to explain what happened.
“My granddaughter keeps asking for mommy,” Graham told the Chicago Sun-Times.
She said she had always been a demanding parent, but became even more protective after her 18-year-old son Keshaun was fatally shot in 2019.
“My teenage and preteen girls — I don’t let them go outside,” Graham said. “I’ve tried, I’ve tried, but I just can’t. ... I’d be so afraid of something happening.
Graham said Gaines was planning on moving back home with her, "but we never got there."
She said things had been looking up for her daughter, and last Sunday she cooked a meal for her mother of T-bone steaks, macaroni and mashed potatoes.
“She was so happy to get that job this year with home health care,” Graham said. “She told me, ‘I finally found that job I could do, I found something that I like and I can do it.’”
A 28-year-old woman who was hit eight times is in critical condition.
Six other women and one man were also wounded in the gunfire.
Police said they don't know what sparked the violence.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Florida Man Accused of Beating an Elderly Man to Death For Hitting a Car He Mistook as His OwnNews
- YouTube Chef Admits to Murdering, Dismembering Alleged Lover, Putting Body in SuitcaseNews
- UK Reverses Course, Won’t Force Wrongly Convicted Residents To Pay Back Their Prison Living ExpensesNews
- Toddler Shot in Head While Sleeping After Stray Bullet Breaks Through Wall of New Orleans ApartmentNews
- An All-Out Brawl Broke Out After White Boaters Attacked A Black Riverboat Worker in Alabama — Now It’s Spilled onto Social MediaNews
- Google Comes For Grammarly by Baking AI-Powered Grammar Checker Right Into SearchTech
- Full List of Arrests, Charges Stemming from Kai Cenat Union Square RiotNews
- Monkeys Found Stuffed in Backpack at Border in Attempt to Smuggle Them Into US From MexicoNews
- Troopers Who Refused Vaccination Win Legal Fight to Return to State PoliceNews
- North Korean Hackers Targeted Russian Missile Maker Amid Food-for-Arms SwapNews
- Florida Cemetery Accidentally Buries Wife Next to Wrong Husband — for the Second Time in a YearNews
- San Francisco Ranks Dead Last in Downtown Recovery After The Pandemic, With Just 32% Of Its Foot Traffic ReturningNews