Chicago Mother Loses Second Child to Gun Violence: ‘My No. 1 Fear’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | How Donald Trump’s Indictment Could Backfire on Joe Biden

Chicago Mother Loses Second Child to Gun Violence: ‘My No. 1 Fear’

Her daughter was killed early Sunday when gunmen opened fire on a backyard birthday party

Published |Updated
Mark Moore
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A Chicago woman's daughter was killed in a shooting on Sunday, the second child she has lost to gun violence in the past four years, according to local news outlets.

“You fear to lose another kid — that was my No. 1 fear and it still happened," Natasha Graham told the Chicago Sun-Times on Monday as she left the morgue after identifying her daughter, Kanesha Gaines, 21.

“‘It's been a hard thing to even accept that this is her,” Graham said. “This can’t be her.”

Gaines, a mother of two, was shot early Sunday morning when several gunmen jumped out of a Jeep and opened fire on a backyard birthday party she was attending, the newspaper reported. 

Read More

Nine people were hit.

Gaines, who was shot in the face, was the only fatality. 

Graham, who described her daughter as a "happy, outgoing person," said Gaines' children - a 2-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son - can feel something is wrong, but Graham said she's not sure how to explain what happened. 

“My granddaughter keeps asking for mommy,” Graham told the Chicago Sun-Times. 

She said she had always been a demanding parent, but became even more protective after her 18-year-old son Keshaun was fatally shot in 2019. 

Kanesha Gaines
Kanesha Gaines was killed early Sunday morning while attending a backyard birthday party in Chicago.Facebook

“My teenage and preteen girls — I don’t let them go outside,” Graham said. “I’ve tried, I’ve tried, but I just can’t. ... I’d be so afraid of something happening.

Graham said Gaines was planning on moving back home with her, "but we never got there."

She said things had been looking up for her daughter, and last Sunday she cooked a meal for her mother of T-bone steaks, macaroni and mashed potatoes. 

“She was so happy to get that job this year with home health care,” Graham said. “She told me, ‘I finally found that job I could do, I found something that I like and I can do it.’”

A 28-year-old woman who was hit eight times is in critical condition.

Six other women and one man were also wounded in the gunfire. 

Police said they don't know what sparked the violence. 

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.