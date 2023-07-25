Chicago, Minneapolis and Detroit Now Among World’s Top 20 Most Polluted Cities After Canadian Wildfire Smoke Wafts Over Border - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Chicago, Minneapolis and Detroit Now Among World’s Top 20 Most Polluted Cities After Canadian Wildfire Smoke Wafts Over Border

More than 1,000 wildfires are burning across Canada

Published |Updated
Luke Funk
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Firefighters battle fires north from the city of Quebec.QUENTIN TYBERGHIEN/AFP via Getty Images

The air quality in three U.S. cities is currently among the worst in the world's large cities due to smoke from Canada’s wildfires.

Chicago was ranked seventh worst, Minneapolis was 12th and Detroit was 15th, according to world air quality tracker IQAir.com.

The National Weather Service said Air Quality Alerts remain in effect across the Midwest and Upper Great Lakes due to the wildfire smoke.

Chicago’s air quality was considered unhealthy for sensitive groups and the other two were listed as having a moderate air quality index.

Read More

People in Chicago with compromised immune systems were warned to wear a mask outdoors, close windows and run an air purifier.

The air quality in the city was expected to improve to moderate on Wednesday and Thursday.

More than 1,000 wildfires have spread across Canada and have burned more than 25 million acres, an area larger than the state of Indiana.

The air quality is actually worse in several small Oregon cities due to a series of wildfires burning in that state. The worst air was in Bend with an unhealthy air ranking with fine particulate levels more than 22 times World Health Organization guidelines.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.