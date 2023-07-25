Chicago, Minneapolis and Detroit Now Among World’s Top 20 Most Polluted Cities After Canadian Wildfire Smoke Wafts Over Border

The air quality in three U.S. cities is currently among the worst in the world's large cities due to smoke from Canada’s wildfires.

Chicago was ranked seventh worst, Minneapolis was 12th and Detroit was 15th, according to world air quality tracker IQAir.com.

The National Weather Service said Air Quality Alerts remain in effect across the Midwest and Upper Great Lakes due to the wildfire smoke.

Chicago’s air quality was considered unhealthy for sensitive groups and the other two were listed as having a moderate air quality index.

People in Chicago with compromised immune systems were warned to wear a mask outdoors, close windows and run an air purifier.

The air quality in the city was expected to improve to moderate on Wednesday and Thursday.

More than 1,000 wildfires have spread across Canada and have burned more than 25 million acres, an area larger than the state of Indiana.

The air quality is actually worse in several small Oregon cities due to a series of wildfires burning in that state. The worst air was in Bend with an unhealthy air ranking with fine particulate levels more than 22 times World Health Organization guidelines.