Chicago Man Shoots, Kills 8-Year-Old Girl in Park For ‘Being Too Loud’: Witness
Witnesses later identified the man as the girl's father
While police have not declared a motive, neighbors told The Chicago Sun-Times that a man who allegedly fatally shot an 8-year-old girl on Saturday had previously complained about her being too loud.
"Just little kids playing, he would come out just yelling about the noise. It just didn't make sense, none of it made sense," Megan Kelley, a family friend, told the news outlet, noting that the girl had a "beautiful personality."
She had just gotten ice cream moments before being killed.
"Everybody in the community would just tell him they are just kids having fun playing, just let them be."
- Pictured: Girl, 9, Allegedly Killed by Neighbor Who Complained She Was ‘Too Loud’
- Mother of 2 Killed, 8 Other Women Injured in Birthday Party Shooting in Chicago
- 3-Year-Old Girl Dies After Falling From Chicago Apartment Building
- At Least 8 Killed and Dozens Hurt in Mass Shootings in Washington State, Idaho, Chicago and St. Louis
- 8-Year-Old Sleeping in Parked Car Dies After Vehicle Was Hit
- Charges Dropped Against Chicago Mother and 14-Year-Old Son in Fatal Shooting
According to the Chicago Police Department, the girl was outside riding a scooter while a group of people were standing nearby in the evening when a man approached from across the street and shot her once in the head. During the incident, the gunman was also critically injured by his own gun after a man attempted to disarm him.
According to PBS WTTW, witnesses later identified the man as the girl's father. The girl has been identified as Sarabi Medin.
Both Medin and the shooter were taken to the hospital. The young girl was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital, while the suspect was hospitalized in critical condition at Illinois Masonic Medical Center. At this time, the suspect's name has not been identified, but Kelley said neighbors "kind of just stayed away from him." She also noted that the family has previously experienced gun violence, with the girl's mother being shot in 2019.
According to the police, the shooter was a "known offender," and has been placed into custody with charges pending. His home was also searched on Sunday.
The girl was one of seven people killed by gun violence over the weekend in Chicago.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Trans Woman Murdered After Refusing to Give Friend $20: ProsecutorsNews
- Swastika Graffitied Over ‘Trump’ on Palm Beach Golf Course SignNews
- Inmate Escapes From Prison After Picnic Table Is Moved Next to Fence By Staff: ‘Lessons Learned’News
- Maui Wildfire Death Toll Climbs to at Least 67News
- Driver Dies After Being Beaten Up By Angry Mob for Hitting and Killing Woman With CarNews
- Chair-Wielding Man From Montgomery Riverfront Brawl Charged With Disorderly ConductNews
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- Nudists Call For Clothing Ban on Their Beaches: It’s ‘Making Us Uncomfortable’News
- Every Beech Tree in North America Is Dying and It’s Too Late To Stop It: ExpertNews
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment
- Miss Scotland Winner Arrested on Hate Crime Charges Over Drunken Incident Caught on CameraNews
- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone to Miss World Championships With ‘Minor Knee Issue’News