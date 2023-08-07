Chicago Man Shoots, Kills 8-Year-Old Girl in Park For ‘Being Too Loud’: Witness - The Messenger
Chicago Man Shoots, Kills 8-Year-Old Girl in Park For ‘Being Too Loud’: Witness

Witnesses later identified the man as the girl's father

Aysha Qamar
While police have not declared a motive, neighbors told The Chicago Sun-Times that a man who allegedly fatally shot an 8-year-old girl on Saturday had previously complained about her being too loud.

"Just little kids playing, he would come out just yelling about the noise. It just didn't make sense, none of it made sense," Megan Kelley, a family friend, told the news outlet, noting that the girl had a "beautiful personality."

She had just gotten ice cream moments before being killed.

"Everybody in the community would just tell him they are just kids having fun playing, just let them be."

According to the Chicago Police Department, the girl was outside riding a scooter while a group of people were standing nearby in the evening when a man approached from across the street and shot her once in the head. During the incident, the gunman was also critically injured by his own gun after a man attempted to disarm him.

According to PBS WTTW, witnesses later identified the man as the girl's father. The girl has been identified as Sarabi Medin.

Both Medin and the shooter were taken to the hospital. The young girl was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital, while the suspect was hospitalized in critical condition at Illinois Masonic Medical Center. At this time, the suspect's name has not been identified, but Kelley said neighbors "kind of just stayed away from him." She also noted that the family has previously experienced gun violence, with the girl's mother being shot in 2019.

According to the police, the shooter was a "known offender," and has been placed into custody with charges pending. His home was also searched on Sunday.

The girl was one of seven people killed by gun violence over the weekend in Chicago.

