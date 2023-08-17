Chicago Community Group Asks Gang Members to Keep Shootings to Nighttime Hours - The Messenger
Chicago Community Group Asks Gang Members to Keep Shootings to Nighttime Hours

Native Sons was founded in 2022 after a five-year-old was killed by gun violence

Madeline Fitzgerald
Tatiana Atkins, co-founder of Native Sons, hopes that the agreement will help project ordinary people from gang violence. WBBM

In a Chicago neighborhood grappling with rampant gun violence, the community group Native Sons is making a unique appeal: they're asking gang members to limit their shootings to the hours between 9 p.m. and 9 a.m.

Native Sons, formed in 2022 after a five-year-old was killed by gun violence, recently introduced the "People’s Ordinance", an initiative aimed at urging gang members to contain their violent activities within specific hours.

"It's like a treaty almost, like where they also agree that we don't want 5-year-olds being killed; we don't want 78-year-olds being shot," Native Sons co-founder, Tatiana Atkins, told local station WBBM.

"We've talked to rival gang members, and they seem to gravitate towards what we're trying to do."

Though the People’s Ordinance lacks legal enforceability, it has drawn support from local figures, including neighborhood Alderman Maria Hadden, as reported by CWB Chicago.

Atkins emphasizes the urgency for the community to act, rather than simply relying on the authorities or government help.

“We are not waiting for a bill or law to enforce what we feel needs to be done – this is a movement being carried along by social media and the media,” she relayed to the outlet.

Acknowledging the larger aim of eradicating gun violence, Atkins views this ordinance as a practical short-term remedy.

“We have to start somewhere,” she expressed to CWB Chicago. “Our goal is to approach our city’s gun violence problem strategically and not all at once. Things didn’t become this way overnight, and change won’t happen overnight.”

Supplementing their efforts with the People’s Ordinance, Native Sons also champions extracurricular programs to engage young residents, aiming for a generational shift in perspective.

“[Young people] don't see enough positive role models in the neighborhood to like to give them a different outlook on life so they can make a change," said Native Sons member, Jamal Washington.

