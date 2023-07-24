Cheese Wheels Stuffed With Cocaine Seized on US-Mexico Border - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Cheese Wheels Stuffed With Cocaine Seized on US-Mexico Border

Nearly 18 pounds of cocaine were recovered from a pickup truck at the Rio Grande crossing.

Published |Updated
Rachel Askinasi
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
The four wheels of cheese were declared by the driver as he was crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. An X-ray showed anomalies that led to CBP agents to cut them open for further inspection.U.S. Customs and Border Protection

U.S. Customs and Border Protection intercepted 17.8 pounds of cocaine coming from Mexico on Thursday. The drugs were hidden inside four wheels of cheese.

Officers working at the Presidio Port of Entry discovered the cocaine inside a pickup truck, which arrived in the U.S. from Mexico via the vehicle lanes at the border, according to a CBP announcement Friday. The truck was referred for a secondary inspection, during which the wheels of cheese were located.

"Smugglers will sometimes try to conceal contraband in items that appear innocent to deflect suspicion," said CBP Presidio Port Director Daniel Mercado. "The thorough and extensive inspections performed by CBP officers stopped this unusual drug load from reaching its intended destination."

The driver, who is a U.S. citizen, had declared the dairy.

Read More

After scanning the wheels with an X-ray system, officials found "anomalies" prompting them to cut into the cheese revealing a total of seven packages of cocaine.

cocaine hidden in cheese
Packages of cocaine recovered by border patrol officialsU.S. Customs and Border Protection

The narcotics and truck were both seized by CBP, and the 22-year-old driver was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations where they will face charges connected to the failed smuggling attempt.

"CBP has significantly increased non-intrusive inspection scanning capabilities and forward operating labs to swiftly identify suspected drugs and recognize trends," the agency said in a July 18 status update.

In June, nationwide seizures had increased 7% from May.

Officials say they've discovered narcotics in roofs, floorboards, door panels, bumpers, tires, gas tanks, car batteries, seats, speaker boxes, false floors and drones among other items.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.