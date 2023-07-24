Cheese Wheels Stuffed With Cocaine Seized on US-Mexico Border

U.S. Customs and Border Protection intercepted 17.8 pounds of cocaine coming from Mexico on Thursday. The drugs were hidden inside four wheels of cheese.
Officers working at the Presidio Port of Entry discovered the cocaine inside a pickup truck, which arrived in the U.S. from Mexico via the vehicle lanes at the border, according to a CBP announcement Friday. The truck was referred for a secondary inspection, during which the wheels of cheese were located.
"Smugglers will sometimes try to conceal contraband in items that appear innocent to deflect suspicion," said CBP Presidio Port Director Daniel Mercado. "The thorough and extensive inspections performed by CBP officers stopped this unusual drug load from reaching its intended destination."
The driver, who is a U.S. citizen, had declared the dairy.
After scanning the wheels with an X-ray system, officials found "anomalies" prompting them to cut into the cheese revealing a total of seven packages of cocaine.
The narcotics and truck were both seized by CBP, and the 22-year-old driver was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations where they will face charges connected to the failed smuggling attempt.
"CBP has significantly increased non-intrusive inspection scanning capabilities and forward operating labs to swiftly identify suspected drugs and recognize trends," the agency said in a July 18 status update.
In June, nationwide seizures had increased 7% from May.
Officials say they've discovered narcotics in roofs, floorboards, door panels, bumpers, tires, gas tanks, car batteries, seats, speaker boxes, false floors and drones among other items.
