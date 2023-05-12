The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Cheating Fishermen Sentenced to 10 Days in Jail

    The fisherman admitted to stuffing fish with lead weights

    Monique Merrill
    Marcia Straub/Getty Images

    Cheating at an Ohio fishing tournament has landed two men in jail with fines, the Associated Press reported.

    Jacob Runyan and Chase Cominsky admitted to stuffing walleye with lead weights and fish fillets after the director of the Lake Erie Walleye Trail tournament, Jason Fischer, became suspicious of the weight of the fish, the Associated Press reported. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources confiscated the fish to use as evidence.

    Fischer cut the fish open in front of a crowd and revealed the weights inside.

    Both Runyan and Cominsky pleaded guilty to cheating and unlawful ownership of wild animals in March, CBS News reported. Cominsky also forfeited his $100,000 bass boat.

    Both men have been sentenced to 10-day jail terms, and both must pay a $2,500 fine, the Associated Press reported. Their fines will be reduced by half if they each make a $1,250 donation to a nonprofit that promotes fishing with children.

    They would have received over $28,000 in prizes had they won the tournament.

    According to court records obtained by the Associated Press, this is not the first time Runyan and Cominsky were investigated for cheating at a walleye tournament. In the spring of last year, they were accused, but there was not enough evidence for them to be charged.

