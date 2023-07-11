Charles Manson Follower Leslie Van Houten Released from Prison After 53 Years

Leslie Van Houten, a former follower of Charles Manson, has been released from the California Institution for Women in Corona, Calif., after 53 years behind bars.

Van Houten, 73, was released early Tuesday morning to parole supervision and "will have a three-year maximum parole term with a parole discharge review occurring after one year," the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said.

Leslie Van Houten attends her parole hearing at the California Institution for Women Sept. 6, 2017 in Corona, Calif. Stan Lim/Los Angeles Daily News via AP, Pool, File

"Her state of mind is great," her attorney, Nancy Tetreault, told The Messenger in the days before her release.

Tetreault said in a statement that Van Houten arrived "safely at her transitional living facility" on Tuesday.

The details of where Van Houten will be living are confidential.

"She will spend a year in transitional living developing skills for dealing with a world that has changed greatly in the past five decades," the attorney added. "She also will seek employment in areas that build upon the bachelor's and master's degrees she earned in prison."

Actress Sharon Tate (left) is one of seven people killed by members of the Manson Family in 1969. Her sister, Debra Tate, opposed the release of Leslie Van Houten (right), who has been behind bars for decades in connection with the murders. Silver Screen Collection/Getty; DAMIAN DOVARGANES/AFP via Getty

On Aug. 8, 1969, Manson Family cult members Patricia Krenwinkel and Charles "Tex" Watson entered actress Sharon Tate's Benedict Canyon home in Los Angeles and butchered her, Wojciech Frykowski, Abigail Folger, Jay Sebring and Steven Parent.

Not wanting to feel "left out," according to court documents, Van Houten joined Manson and other cult members the following night.

Van Houten was convicted of the brutal 1969 slayings of Los Angeles grocer Leno LaBianca and his wife, Rosemary, who she stabbed 14 to 16 times, court records show.

Last month, the California Court of Appeals ruled Van Houten was entitled to parole, overruling California Gov. Gavin Newsom's decision to deny her release, which has been recommended by the state's Board of Parole five times since 2016.

On Friday, Newsom announced he would not challenge the Board’s decision because it was unlikely that the state's Supreme Court would overturn a lower court’s May ruling that Van Houten should be freed.

"We are very pleased that it happened so quickly once the Governor elected not to seek review of the Court of Appeal decision," Tetreault said in a statement of her client's release on Tuesday.

Debra Tate, sister of murder victim Sharon Tate, listening to Leslie Van Houten during a 2002 parole hearing. DAMIAN DOVARGANES/AFP via Getty

Tate's sister, Debra Tate, spoke to The Messenger following the court's decision to allow the parole board's recommendation to stand — and said she believes Van Houten remains "potentially dangerous" after more than five decades in prison.

"I will be extremely upset and disturbed over all of the pain and suffering it will cause individuals other than myself," Tate said of Van Houten’s possible parole, referring to other family members who lost loved one during the two-day killing spree by Manson's followers.

"I know she's a liar. I sit there, I hear it, I see it and I feel it," Tate continued. "And I go into all of these hearings hopeful that I will see a change, but I never have."