Charles Manson Cult Killers: Where Are They Now?

Charles Mason (left) and his followers Susan Atkins, Patricia Krenwinkel and Leslie Van Houten (right) in 1969. Bettmann Archive/Getty Images (2)

Early Tuesday morning, former Manson cult follower and convicted murderer Leslie Van Houten walked out of prison after spending more than 50 years behind bars for her role in the deaths of Leno and Rosemary LaBianca.

The couple was brutally murdered in 1969 during a two-day killing spree that left seven people dead, including Hollywood actress Sharon Tate, who was more than eight months pregnant with a child she was expecting with her husband, Rosemary's Baby director Roman Polanski.

On Aug. 8, 1969, Manson Family cult members Patricia Krenwinkel and Charles "Tex" Watson entered Tate's Benedict Canyon home in Los Angeles and butchered her as well as other inside the house: Wojciech Frykowski, Abigail Folger, Jay Sebring and Steven Parent.

Sharon Tate around 1965. Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

Van Houten joined Manson and other cult members the following night, surprising the LaBiancas at their home on Waverly Drive in the Los Feliz section of Los Angeles.

Manson went inside first. Then the cult leader "returned to the car and told Van Houten and Krenwinkel 'to go into the house and do what Watson told them to,' " court documents state.

The gory and senseless slayings horrified the nation.

The killers were found guilty of murder at trial and given death sentences that were later changed to life with the eligibility of parole.

Only Van Houten has been released — so far.

Here's where Manson and his former followers are now:

Charles Manson

Charles Manson. Kypros/Getty Images

Manson died on Nov. 19, 2017. He was 83 years old and serving nine life sentences at California State Prison in Corcoran, Calif., for murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

The cult leader spent more than half his life inside institutional facilities before 1968, when he settled at Spahn Ranch, an abandoned movie set located outside of Los Angeles. There he began to recruit followers who would come to be known as the "Family."

The following year, Manson was charged for the Tate-LaBianca murders, as well as the death of Donald "Shorty" Shea, which occurred two weeks later.

Susan Atkins

Susan Atkins. Getty Images

Known as Sadie Mae Glutz, Atkins died on Sept. 24, 2009, at the Central California Women’s Facility in Chowchilla, Calif.

She was 61 years-old.

A year earlier, she requested a "compassionate release" after she was diagnosed with a terminal illness but her request was denied.

She was also denied parole 13 times before her death.

At her trial, she confessed to stabbing Tate to death.

Patricia Krenwinkel

Patricia Krenwinkel. Fitzgerald Whitney/UCLA

Krenwinkel, then 21, participated in murders on both nights of the killing spree.

At her trial, when asked how she felt about killing someone, she said, "Nothing. What is there to describe?"

After Atkins' death, Krenwinkel became the longest-serving incarcerated woman in California, where she remains behind bars at the California Institution for Women in Corona.

On May 26, 2022, Krenwinkel was granted parole but Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom reversed the decision.

Krenwinkel’s next parole hearing is scheduled for Nov. 17, 2023.

Leslie Van Houten

Leslie Van Houten. Stan Lim/Los Angeles Daily News via AP, Pool, File

Van Houten, a former homecoming princess who became a killer, spent 53 years in prison before being released on Tuesday.

She voluntarily entered a halfway house, her attorney said, but the details of where she is living remains confidential.

"She will spend a year in transitional living developing skills for dealing with a world that has changed greatly in the past five decades," Nancy Tetreault said in a statement.

"She also will seek employment in areas that build upon the bachelor's and master's degrees she earned in prison."

"It is still sinking in," Tetreault said days before she was released. "But she is really looking forward to simple things like taking walks in nature."

Charles 'Tex' Watson

Charles "Tex" Watson Getty Images

He participated in both nights of the killing spree and was considered Manson's right-hand man. Following the murders, Watson left for Texas but was extradited to California where he was found guilty of murder at trial.

He was denied parole more than 16 times.

On Oct. 15, 2021, at his last parole hearing, he was denied for five more years. He won’t be eligible for a parole hearing until 2026.

He is serving his sentence at Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego.

Linda Kasabian

Linda Kasabian Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

During the Tate-LaBianca murders, Linda Kasabian waited outside in the car. Prosecutors granted her immunity in exchange for testimony, which contributed to the guilty verdicts of all involved.

Kasabian changed her name to Linda Chiochios and moved to Washington where she lived a quiet life.

She died on Jan. 21 at a hospital in Tacoma, Wash. She was 73.