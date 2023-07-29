Charges Dropped for 5 Oklahoma Officers in Fatal Shooting of Teen Robbery Suspect - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Charges Dropped for 5 Oklahoma Officers in Fatal Shooting of Teen Robbery Suspect

Video shows a young man drop his gun to the ground and hold his hands into the air

Published |Updated
Scott McDonald
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Judge Lucy Solimon suspended the vehicular homicide charge and sentenced Cheryl Walker Stiles to five years of supervised probation. Getty Images

A district attorney in Oklahoma dropped charges against five Oklahoma City police officers in the shooting death of a 15-year-old armed robbery suspect in 2020.

All five had been charged with first-degree manslaughter. Charges were also dropped against two other officers connected to the shooting.

Officers said that Stavian Rodriguez, 15, tried to rob a gas station at gunpoint in November 2020.

The store clerk locked Rodriguez in the store and called the police. When the police arrived, they ordered Rodriguez outside, and he exited with a gun in his hands.

Read More

A video from KOMO, which was live at the scene when things unfolded, shows a young man drop his gun to the ground and hold his hands into the air.

Rodriguez then lowered his hands and that’s when shots rang out from the police.

Police said Rodriguez didn’t follow their verbal instructions and thought his next move was suspicious, which led to the shooting.

Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley said the “wheels of justice" turned slowly and exacted an “emotional toll” on the officers involved.

The call to dismiss the charges, while important, will not "by itself "ease the pain for the families and friends of Bennie Edwards and Stavian Rodriguez, the deep-rooted effect on our community, nor the profound emotional toll on the involved officers and their families," Gourley said in a statement.

" "Please continue to pray for everyone involved. Our focus now shifts towards healing and learning,” he added.

Randy Eddy, the attorney for Cameo Holland, Rodriguez’s mother, told KOCO that Holland intends to help change Oklahoma laws when it comes to law officers killing “unarmed children.”

Gourley noted: "We recognize our responsibility to work closely with everyone in our city to earn trust. I promise our efforts to listen and learn from our community will continue ... Together we will continue to work toward a safer and more united Oklahoma City.”

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.