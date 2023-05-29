Champion Regains Consciousness to Discover Win in UK Cheese-Rolling Chase

A woman who fell unconscious while rolling down a hill in a famous U.K. cheese race was startled to discover that she had won first place as she recovered in a medical tent, the Guardian reported.

Canadian Delaney Irving, 19, was participating in the annual cheese race at Cooper's Hill near Brockworth, Gloucester, where hundreds of competitors from around the world race down a near-vertical 200 yard incline in pursuit of a seven pound wheel of cheese.

A video of the incident shows Irving pulling ahead of her competitors in the women's race before face-planting and tumbling to the base of the hill. The crowd can be heard groaning as officials rush to her aid.

"I remember hitting my head, I remember it hurting, and then I remember waking up in the tent," Irving told Gloucester's Greatest Hits Radio.

She told the station she would spend the afternoon in the hospital as a precaution but joked she could eat her trophy — the locally-made Double Gloucester hard cheese from the race — later on that night.

Matt Crolla, 28, was the first winner in a series of races that took place over the course of the day. "I don't think you can train for it," he told the BBC. "It's just being an idiot."

Another international winner, Ryoya Minami from Japan, told the BBC he'd participated "because I love cheese."

The tradition may date back some 600 years, according to the Visit Gloucester website. The cheese can reach speeds of 70mph as it tumbles down the incline, the site claims.

The extreme sport has been organized by a team of volunteers since the town stopped officially sanctioning it in 2008 over safety concerns, according to the CBC. Canadian Chris Anderson, who has won 23 times, told the CBC last year that he had sustained a broken wrist, a bruised kidney, and a concussion while competing over the years.