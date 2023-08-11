Chair-Wielding Man From Montgomery Riverfront Brawl Charged With Disorderly Conduct

The man seen swinging a folding chair in footage of the Alabama riverboat brawl last weekend has been arrested, the Montgomery Police Department announced Friday.
Reggie Ray, 42, turned himself in and was charged with disorderly conduct. He is being held in Montgomery's Municipal Jail, police said.
He is the fifth person to be charged related to the brawl, which broke out Saturday, Aug. 5, over a dispute at a dock in Montgomery.
The massive fight broke out after the white owners of a pontoon boat refused to move their vessel so a riverboat could dock. Ray is the only person not associated with the pontoon boat to be arrested.
- Montgomery Police ID 3 Charged in Riverfront Brawl; Man Wielding Folding Chair Wanted for Questioning
- 2 More Suspects in Montgomery Riverfront Brawl Surrender to Police
- Here’s the Montgomery Riverfront Brawl From Every Possible Angle
- Captain of Riverboat at Center of Montgomery Brawl Says Fight Was Not About Race
- Montgomery Riverfront Brawl Leads to Multiple Arrests in Alabama
- Montgomery Riverfront Brawl Reenactment Goes Viral: A Masterpiece Deserving an Oscar?
Damien Pickett, a Black crew member of the riverboat was captured on video from multiple angles asking the group to move their boat, and eventually being attacked by the group. In a written deposition, Pickett said the group threatened to kill him. Soon, other Black riverboat workers and people in the area descended to the dock to defend Pickett.
As the brawl continued, video captured a Black man swinging a white folding chair above his head and thrashing a white boater into the water.
The swinging chair spawned multiple memes online.
Posts hailing folding chairs as tools for self-defense took over the internet, and the chair became an unofficial symbol of resistance.
Singer Joy Oladokun got a tattoo of the folding chair on her arm, she shared in an Instagram post.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Maui Officials: Only 2 of Those Found Dead Have Been Properly Identified; DNA Samples NeededNews
- Hawaii Governor: There Is ‘Very Little Left’ of Lahaina as Growing Death Toll Reaches 96News
- Niger Military Junta May Charge Deposed President With ‘High Treason’News
- Passenger Arrested After His Rant Forces Malaysia-Bound Flight Back to AustraliaNews
- Coast Guard Looking for 4 Missing Divers off Coast of North CarolinaNews
- Otters Attack Swimmers in Sierra Nevada River and LakeNews
- 23-Day-Old Baby Among 7 Killed by Russians in Ukraine’s Southern Kherson RegionNews
- Journalist Talks ‘Gut Punch’ of Reporting on Hawaii Fire That Killed 4 Family MembersNews
- Hawaii Churches Offer Prayers for the Dead and Missing After Devastating Maui WildfiresNews
- Watch: Florida Deputy Reels After Fentanyl Exposure During Roadside Drug TestNews
- ‘I Won’t Be In Tomorrow’: Judge Charged with Murder of Wife Allegedly Gave Staff a Heads-UpNews
- Man Suspected of Executing Neighbor, Slaughtering Family Was ‘Detoxing’ During Killings: ProsecutorsNews