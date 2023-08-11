Chair-Wielding Man From Montgomery Riverfront Brawl Charged With Disorderly Conduct

The man seen swinging a folding chair in footage of the Alabama riverboat brawl last weekend has been arrested, the Montgomery Police Department announced Friday.

Reggie Ray, 42, turned himself in and was charged with disorderly conduct. He is being held in Montgomery's Municipal Jail, police said.

He is the fifth person to be charged related to the brawl, which broke out Saturday, Aug. 5, over a dispute at a dock in Montgomery.

The massive fight broke out after the white owners of a pontoon boat refused to move their vessel so a riverboat could dock. Ray is the only person not associated with the pontoon boat to be arrested.

Damien Pickett, a Black crew member of the riverboat was captured on video from multiple angles asking the group to move their boat, and eventually being attacked by the group. In a written deposition, Pickett said the group threatened to kill him. Soon, other Black riverboat workers and people in the area descended to the dock to defend Pickett.

As the brawl continued, video captured a Black man swinging a white folding chair above his head and thrashing a white boater into the water.

The swinging chair spawned multiple memes online.

Posts hailing folding chairs as tools for self-defense took over the internet, and the chair became an unofficial symbol of resistance.

Singer Joy Oladokun got a tattoo of the folding chair on her arm, she shared in an Instagram post.