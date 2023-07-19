Father Who Allegedly Executed 3 Young Sons Plotted Their Murders for Months: Police
Clermont County authorities state in police records that the father of three was consumed with thoughts of killing his sons
Chad Doerman is sitting in an Ohio jail, accused of killing his three sons on June 15 in a shocking, execution-style shooting he allegedly planned for nearly eight months, according to police records.
The Messenger has reviewed a "Bill of Particulars" filed by authorities in Clermont County last week, which enumerates allegations in the case against Doerman, 32, whose boys — Clayton, Hunter and Chase — were laid to rest together last month.
"The defendant gave a statement during an audio and video recorded interview, during which he admitted to having been thinking about shooting his sons since October," the document alleges.
"He further indicated that the thoughts of having to kill his sons was so heavy on him that he hadn't slept for three or four days."
Details of the Grisly Murders
Authorities also outlined in the document what they say happened on the afternoon of the horrifying murders.
Doerman came home from work early and asked his wife and the boys to join him for a nap in the main bedroom, the bill states.
In that room, a gun safe held a Marlin Model HC .22 rifle.
The father of three, his wife Laura and their sons laid down on the bed, according to the document, which notes that his 12-year-old stepdaughter was watching television in the family room.
At some point, the document alleges, Doerman retrieved the rifle and shot his 4-year-old son Hunter twice.
Laura began to render aid to her wounded son and screamed to the other sons to run, the bill continues.
Doerman's stepdaughter also screamed at her brothers to flee the scene.
The document says that Doerman then shot his 7-year-old son, Clayton, as he fled. When the boy fell to the ground, authorities say that Doerman approached him and fired again at close range.
The 12-year-old girl ran back to the house and picked up Chase, 3, the document says. She fled down the driveway but was confronted by Doerman, who demanded that she put her brother down. He allegedly attempted to fire the rifle but it didn't go off.
Chase ran towards his mother, who was now tending to Clayton as he lay dying outside.
The girl ran towards the Monroe Township Fire Department, telling a passerby that "her father was killing everyone."
Doerman approached Laura and Chase. A struggled ensued, and Laura was shot in the hand. Doerman allegedly wrestled Chase away from her and shot him once in the head.
Disturbing Booking Video
Authorities arrived on the scene and arrested Doerman without incident. He was calm and composed as he was taken into custody.
The Clermont County Sheriff's Office provided The Messenger with several videos from inside the jail, where Doerman was strip searched and booked.
At one point, he banged his head repeatedly against a wall.
Doerman was indicted on 21 charges: nine counts of aggravated murder, eight counts of kidnapping and four counts of felonious assault.
Authorities have not released a motive in the murders.
Doerman has pleaded not guilty and is being held without bond. His attorneys did not immediately return a call for comment.
In late June, Clermont County Prosecutor Mark Tekulve announced that his office will seek the death penalty for Doerman.
"My goal is to have this man executed for slaughtering these three young boys," Tekulve said. "It is an incomprehensible act of horror that he perpetuated on this family."
