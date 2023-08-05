CEO: New Generation Hasn’t Had to ‘Work Hard,’ That’s Why They Refuse Construction Jobs - The Messenger
CEO: New Generation Hasn’t Had to ‘Work Hard,’ That’s Why They Refuse Construction Jobs

The CEO of an 'anti-woke' job board says younger generations are spoiled and only want white-collar jobs

Blake Harper
CEO says that younger generations are avoiding skilled labor because they don’t want to work hardVisoot Uthairam/Getty Images

The CEO of an "anti-woke" job board claims that the shortage of blue-collar workers is caused by younger generations who haven't been forced to "work hard."

The U.S. job market has a growing demand for skilled laborers, but the supply remains low.

According to data from PeopleReady Skilled Trades, there have been more than 770,000 skilled job postings in 2023.

Despite the job growth for careers like electricians or stonemasons, many young people entering the workforce still favor white-collar positions.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, RedBalloon CEO Andrew Crapuchettes said that this was because Baby Boomers raised their children to prioritize other types of work. As a result, there is now a "stigma" that exists with jobs like construction, carpentry and plumbing.

"We have a generation that has not had to work hard, has not experienced the blisters and the calluses that come along with chopping wood all day," Crapuchettes said.

"So they don’t want to go into that type of work. But it’s actually good for your soul," he added.

It wasn't immediately clear if Crapuchettes has engaged in hard labor.

