The CEO of an "anti-woke" job board claims that the shortage of blue-collar workers is caused by younger generations who haven't been forced to "work hard."
The U.S. job market has a growing demand for skilled laborers, but the supply remains low.
According to data from PeopleReady Skilled Trades, there have been more than 770,000 skilled job postings in 2023.
Despite the job growth for careers like electricians or stonemasons, many young people entering the workforce still favor white-collar positions.
In an interview with Fox News Digital, RedBalloon CEO Andrew Crapuchettes said that this was because Baby Boomers raised their children to prioritize other types of work. As a result, there is now a "stigma" that exists with jobs like construction, carpentry and plumbing.
"We have a generation that has not had to work hard, has not experienced the blisters and the calluses that come along with chopping wood all day," Crapuchettes said.
"So they don’t want to go into that type of work. But it’s actually good for your soul," he added.
It wasn't immediately clear if Crapuchettes has engaged in hard labor.
