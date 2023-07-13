CEO Goes Viral After Refusing to Let Mom Sit Next to Children on Airplane

A woman who refused to switch seats with a mom on a plane is going viral for sticking to her guns.

In a TikTok video posted on Monday, Tammy Nelson said she found a woman sitting in her seat when she boarded the plane. She had been traveling from Cincinnati, Ohio, to San Jose, California, on a Delta Airlines flight.

When Nelson confronted the woman, the woman asked Nelson to switch seats so she could sit next to her kids on the flight. Nelson said she’d be happy to switch seats if the woman's assigned seat was also a window seat, like the one Nelson purchased.

“Having had only 90 minutes of sleep the night before and knowing I had to give a presentation to 500 people, I desperately needed some sleep, so I did not agree to switch seats,” Nelson, CEO of jewelry brand CONQUERing, said in the TikTok caption.

“Before anyone comes after me,” she wrote, “the kids looked like they were about 11 and 15 years old. And the mom was in arms-reach of both of them from the middle seat in the row behind us.”

In an interview with Newsweek, Nelson elaborated on why she needed a window seat.

"I get motion sickness during takeoff and landing if I can't see out the window," she said. "I also don't get a lot of sleep. I often try to get a little sleep on planes which is easiest with a window seat."

Nelson said the mom proceeded to complain about her decision for 15 minutes after she declined to switch.

"The person she was complaining to very nicely said she could understand why she would want to sit together but added that, when in that situation, she always planned ahead to ensure her family was together by talking with the airline in advance or talking to the gate agent," she told Newsweek.

Her TikTok video has already amassed more than 46,000 likes and has been viewed 1.7 million times — and commenters have been praising her decision.

“People should book seats together if they want to sit together,” a TikTok user commented, receiving nearly 18,000 likes.