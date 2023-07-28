Century-Old Navy War Hero Flies Again in Retro 1940s Biplane: ‘I Live to Fly’
Navy veteran Donald Muncy joined Dream Flights' 6,000th trip featuring heroic American World War II pilot
After serving in World War II and the Korean War, a 100-year-old Navy airman veteran got the chance to take to the skies one more time in a vintage 1940s biplane.
Donald Muncy joined the Navy right out of high school in 1940 to pursue his dream of flying and defending his country, as reported by Fox News.
He then moved from Springfield, Ohio, to Florida to be based at Naval Air Station Jacksonville.
He was there when he heard about the attacks on Pearl Harbor.
“We were in the library when the radio came on. That was my knowledge of [the attack] right away. In the military you’re always prepared for things. So everything on base [tightened] up after that,” Muncy told Fox News.
He served in the Navy throughout World War II, and was called to serve again in the Korean War, when he was stationed in Alaska.
Now, months out from his 101st birthday, Muncy was asked to join Dream Flights to be their 6,000th trip with an American World War II hero.
Accompanied by the company’s founder Darryl Fisher, Muncy took the front seat of an open-cockpit 1942 Boeing biplane.
The flight took off from Grimes Municipal Airport in Urbana, Ohio, with a crowd of about 100 fellow veterans and supporters watching from below.
The 20-minute trip coasted over the town square and nearby cornfields, with Muncy snapping photos and videos along the way.
“I live to fly,” Muncy told Fox. “I was raised on aviation. It’s always great to get in the air. It was a beautiful flight.”
Muncy said he appreciated the opportunity to take to the skies again and the support of everyone who came out to see him fly.
But he was even more thankful to have had the opportunity to defend his country.
"It was an honor to serve the country. It really was. Being a product of the Depression, the Navy, the military, gave me all my education and my opportunities and introduced me to great people to work with,” Muncy told Fox.
