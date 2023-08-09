Cell Service Could Be Out for More Than a Month in Maui as Wildfires Decimate Parts of Hawaii
The community of Lahaina was effectively cut off from the rest of the island
Cell phone service could be out for more than a month in the Maui community of Lahaina in Hawaii, where wind-driven wildfires forced urgent evacuations from hotels and communities this week.
During a press conference on Wednesday, Major General Kenneth S. Hara said that authorities on the Hawaiian island are working to restore cell phone service in the area after the fires broke out on Tuesday.
"We're going to be working with the communication companies," Hara told reporters.
- Pictures: Before-and-After Images Capture Horrifying Devastation of Hawaii Fires
- Hawaii Wildfires: Desperate Families Seek Help as up to 1,000 Remain Missing in Maui
- How To Help the Hawaii Wildfire Victims
- Hawaii Emergency Sirens Did Not Warn Residents of Deadly Maui Wildfires Before Flames Engulfed Town
- Wildfire on Maui Damages More Than 270 Structures as it Sweeps Through Historic Town
- Hawaii Shelters Overrun as Unprecedented, Fast Moving Wildfires Rage in Maui
Hara said they hope to use a service called "Cell on Wheels" for emergency coverage until the infrastructure can be repaired.
"But because the fiber optic cable was damaged and that needs to be assessed, we think that it could take over a month to get repaired," he said.
Due to the widespread outages, Emergency personnel have relied on satellite and radio communication.
The fires have caused extensive disruption, knocking down utility poles, destroying fiber optic cables, and disrupting cell phone service and power across the island. Even 911 services were inaccessible.
During the press conference, Maui Mayor Richard Bissen said the fires have also left at least six people dead.
The overall death toll remains unclear as search and rescue operations continue.
"I think this is a truly devastating experience for everyone that has gone through it," Bissen said.
He added: "This is a time for us to come together. It's a time for us to care for each other in our county, and accept the generous assistance that is being offered by our federal, state, county, and private partners. We will rebuild, and we will again support each other."
Three major fires are still burning as of Wednesday afternoon, and five shelters are open to assist the people in the area.
Hawaii Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke has stressed that the region is unsafe due to the overwhelmed shelters and a lack of resources.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Swastika Graffitied Over ‘Trump’ on Palm Beach Golf Course SignNews
- Inmate Escapes From Prison After Picnic Table Is Moved Next to Fence By Staff: ‘Lessons Learned’News
- Maui Wildfire Death Toll Climbs to at Least 67News
- Driver Dies After Being Beaten Up By Angry Mob for Hitting and Killing Woman With CarNews
- Chair-Wielding Man From Montgomery Riverfront Brawl Charged With Disorderly ConductNews
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- Nudists Call For Clothing Ban on Their Beaches: It’s ‘Making Us Uncomfortable’News
- Every Beech Tree in North America Is Dying and It’s Too Late To Stop It: ExpertNews
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment
- Miss Scotland Winner Arrested on Hate Crime Charges Over Drunken Incident Caught on CameraNews
- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone to Miss World Championships With ‘Minor Knee Issue’News
- Did Ex-Goldman CEO Blankfein Offer to Ride to the Troubled Firm’s Rescue? Well, NoNews