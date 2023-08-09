Cell Service Could Be Out for More Than a Month in Maui as Wildfires Decimate Parts of Hawaii - The Messenger
Cell Service Could Be Out for More Than a Month in Maui as Wildfires Decimate Parts of Hawaii

The community of Lahaina was effectively cut off from the rest of the island

Published |Updated
Jason Hahn
Cell phone service could be out for more than a month in the Maui community of Lahaina in Hawaii, where wind-driven wildfires forced urgent evacuations from hotels and communities this week.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Major General Kenneth S. Hara said that authorities on the Hawaiian island are working to restore cell phone service in the area after the fires broke out on Tuesday.

"We're going to be working with the communication companies," Hara told reporters.

Flames burn buildings in the main business district in Lahaina on Maui.
Flames burn buildings in the main business district in Lahaina on MauiAlan Dickar/Facebook
Hara said they hope to use a service called "Cell on Wheels" for emergency coverage until the infrastructure can be repaired.

"But because the fiber optic cable was damaged and that needs to be assessed, we think that it could take over a month to get repaired," he said.

Due to the widespread outages, Emergency personnel have relied on satellite and radio communication.

911 service was down in West Maui amid wildfires.
West Maui amid wildfires.Maui County Government

The fires have caused extensive disruption, knocking down utility poles, destroying fiber optic cables, and disrupting cell phone service and power across the island. Even 911 services were inaccessible.

During the press conference, Maui Mayor Richard Bissen said the fires have also left at least six people dead.

The overall death toll remains unclear as search and rescue operations continue.

"I think this is a truly devastating experience for everyone that has gone through it," Bissen said.

He added: "This is a time for us to come together. It's a time for us to care for each other in our county, and accept the generous assistance that is being offered by our federal, state, county, and private partners. We will rebuild, and we will again support each other."

Three major fires are still burning as of Wednesday afternoon, and five shelters are open to assist the people in the area.

Hawaii Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke has stressed that the region is unsafe due to the overwhelmed shelters and a lack of resources.

