    Céline Dion Cancels All Remaining Shows Through April 2024

    In December, the iconic singer revealed in an emotional video that she had been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, which makes it difficult for her to perform.

    Published |Updated
    Charmaine Patterson
    Simone Joyner/Getty Images

    Céline Dion has canceled the remaining shows for her Courage World Tour. The iconic singer announced the news with a statement on her official Instagram page on Friday.

    "With a sense of tremendous disappointment, Celine Dion's Courage World Tour today announced the cancellation of all remaining dates currently on sale for 2023 and 2024," the statement read.

    "As the world has emerged from the pandemic, Celine has continued to be treated for a diagnosed medical condition that prevents her from performing."

    Dion announced in an emotional Instagram video in December that she had been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome and was forced to cancel and reschedule performances.

    Friday's statement shared that the "My Heart Will Go On" singer "is working hard on her recovery, but at this time is unable to successfully prepare for and perform the remainder of the tour."

    The series of concerts was set to begin on Aug. 26 in Amsterdam and run through Oct. 4 in Helsinki. Dion was then scheduled to return to the stage on March 6, 2024 in Prague and wrap on April 22, 2024 in London.

    "We do have every hope that someday soon, Celine will be able to come to all of these cities in Europe to perform for her amazing fans, but that time simply is not now."

    In a message to her fans, Dion wrote, "I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again. I’m working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re 100%. It’s not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything now until I’m really ready to be back on stage again. I want you all to know, I’m not giving up… and I can’t wait to see you again!"

    The announcement noted that Dion performed 52 dates in North America ahead of the coronavirus pandemic. She went on hiatus in March 2020.

    The following year, she appeared in her first-ever motion picture, Love Again, when the world was still under tight restrictions due to COVID-19.

    "Since then, Celine has revealed that she has been diagnosed with a rare condition called Stiff Person's Syndrome, which causes severe and persistent muscle spasms, and which has prevented her from performing," the announcement said. "Celine's medical team continues to evaluate and treat the condition."

    Those who purchased tickets for the canceled shows will be refunded.

