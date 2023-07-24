Ceiling of Middle School Gym Collapses on Girl’s Volleyball Team, Killing 11
An initial investigation revealed construction workers used a highly porous material that absorbed water and weighed the roof down
At least 11 people were reported dead Monday morning after a roof collapsed in a middle school gym in northeast China, according to Chinese state news agency Xinhua.
The incident occurred Sunday in Qiqihar, located in China’s Heilongjiang Province.
When the roof collapsed, 19 people in total were in the gymnasium, which was in use for a girls' volleyball game. It’s unclear how many of those people were students. Only eight survived.
- New York Parents Protest Migrant Housing in School Gyms
- Volleyball Player Files Hazing Lawsuit Against Northwestern
- Middle School Student Killed in Accident While Working at Poultry Plant
- NYC Parents Fume After Students Can’t Use New School Gym—Because It Will House Migrants
- Girl Drowns in High School Pool During Gym Class
Fire and rescue officials who responded to the scene performed an emergency rescue operation to retrieve people trapped under rubble, per Xinhua. An additional four people managed to escape on their own and have been cleared of any life-threatening injuries.
A preliminary investigation determined that poor construction work could have caused the roof collapse. In building the roof, construction workers are accused of having used perlite, an extremely porous material capable of soaking up water easily.
The perlite, in this case, caused the roof to be weighed down with rainwater before it collapsed, according to early reports.
The owners of the construction company have been detained, Xinhua reported.
An investigation remains ongoing.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews