Ceiling of Middle School Gym Collapses on Girl’s Volleyball Team, Killing 11

At least 11 people were reported dead Monday morning after a roof collapsed in a middle school gym in northeast China, according to Chinese state news agency Xinhua.

The incident occurred Sunday in Qiqihar, located in China’s Heilongjiang Province.

A screenshot of a video showing the roof collapse in China News of the World/Screenshot

When the roof collapsed, 19 people in total were in the gymnasium, which was in use for a girls' volleyball game. It’s unclear how many of those people were students. Only eight survived.

Fire and rescue officials who responded to the scene performed an emergency rescue operation to retrieve people trapped under rubble, per Xinhua. An additional four people managed to escape on their own and have been cleared of any life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation determined that poor construction work could have caused the roof collapse. In building the roof, construction workers are accused of having used perlite, an extremely porous material capable of soaking up water easily.

The perlite, in this case, caused the roof to be weighed down with rainwater before it collapsed, according to early reports.

The owners of the construction company have been detained, Xinhua reported.

An investigation remains ongoing.