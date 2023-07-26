CDC: ShopRite Ground Beef Linked to Salmonella Infections

At least 16 people in four states have contracted salmonella from ground beef purchased at ShopRite stores, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday.
The patients are located in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York, according to the CDC.
They reported eating 80 percent lean ground beef purchased from ShopRite before they became sick. Six of the patients have been hospitalized, but none have died.
Investigators with the CDC have yet to determine the source of the ground beef.
CDC officials do not plan to issue a recall of ground beef sold at ShopRite, for now.
People who eat ground beef are encouraged to cook it to an internal temperature of 160 degrees Fahrenheit to kill salmonella bacteria.
Consuming raw or undercooked ground beef can lead to illness, according to the CDC.
