Cause of Death of Obama Chef Who Died While Paddleboarding Revealed

The cause of death for a former White House sous chef who worked for the family of former President Barack Obama has been released.

The Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner listed Tafari Campbell's cause of death as a drowning and the manner of death has been ruled accidental.

The body of Campbell, 45, was recovered last month after he drowned while paddleboarding near the Obama’s estate in Martha’s Vineyard.

He helped prepare food and brewed beer at the White House during the Obama administration and worked for the family after the former president left office. Campbell helped specifically to brew the White House honey ale, made with honey from then-First Lady Michelle Obama's garden on the South Lawn.

The Obamas were not present at the estate at the time of the drowning.

Tafari, who is from Dumfries, Virginia, is survived by his wife, Sherise, and their two children, Xavier and Savin.

In a statement after the incident, the Obama family called Campbell “a beloved part of our family.”

“When we first met him, he was a talented sous chef at the White House — creative and passionate about food, and its ability to bring people together. In the years that followed, we got to know him as a warm, fun, extraordinarily kind person who made all of our lives a little brighter,” the family said in the statement.

“He’s been part of our lives ever since, and our hearts are broken that he’s gone,” the statement continued.

A winding cove on Edgartown Great Pond, around the corner from Barack Obama’s new vacation home. Getty Images

Massachusetts State Police divers recovered his body the day after the drowning roughly 100 feet from shore and at a depth of roughly eight feet.

The Obamas purchased the nearly 7,000-square-foot estate for $11.75 million in 2019 through a trust from Boston Celtics majority owner Wycliffe Grousbeck.

Built in 2001, it spans some 29 acres and includes seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a boathouse, a two-car garage and a pool.