Caught on Camera: Raccoon Wreaks Havoc at Philadelphia Airport

The raccoon was apparently the second to be seen at the airport in the past two years

Published |Updated
Christopher Gavin
WPVI Philadelphia

Travelers at Philadelphia International Airport keeping an eye out for their luggage at baggage claim on Tuesday night witnessed an unexpected sight.

A raccoon scurried out of the baggage chute, shocking bystanders in a moment caught on video.

The animal popped out of the luggage area near Baggage Claim B/C around 7:30 p.m., ABC 6 reported.

Sara Higgins, who saw the critter with her husband and three daughters as they visited from Australia, told the station the raccoon was attempting to move down the luggage chute ramp when the conveyor belt began to move.

"We could see its tail and we're like, 'That is a live animal! What is it?'" Higgins said.

The raccoon was momentarily stuck.

"It would be like you would walk down an escalator that was going up," Higgins said.

The raccoon then jumped onto the baggage carousel before running around and hiding under a vending machine, according to the outlet, which said no injuries were reported.

Airport officials told ABC 6 raccoons occaisionally find their way into the facility given its close proximity to the Heinz National Wildlife Refuge.

"The raccoon in the video most likely got lost in one of the baggage tunnels and was attempting to get out," PHL officials told the station in a statement. "The airport works with the USDA to set humane traps for raccoons."

Tuesday's surprise guest was not the only four-legged visitor to PHL in recent memory.

Last year, another raccoon popped out of a vent and snagged a package of Twizzlers from an airport store, ABC 6 reported.

"Because we saw (the raccoon come through the vent), we were able to close off that access point," Heather Redfern, a spokesperson for the airport, told the station.

Redfern said it would be difficult for the airport to block off every area where an animal may enter.

"It's not that we're infested with raccoons or the animals," Redfern said.

